How to get free diamonds from Free Fire Advance Server – Sportskeeda

Free Fire is one of the iconic battle royale titles available for gaming lovers. The title features HD-quality graphics and immersive dynamics like real-life inspired maps, weapons, characters, and much more.

Garena has included a special in-game currency called diamonds in the title. The currency is vital to unlocking premium items like Elite Passes, Upgradable Weapon Skin, Outfits, and many other things. For this reason, players are always looking for ways to attain free diamonds to redeem their desired items.

Advanced Server is an easy method to get free diamonds directly to the main account. This article discusses a guide for players to register for the Advance Server and get free diamonds.

Developers release special servers before an official update is launched for players to remove any remaining bugs or glitches.

Gamers can register for the Advance Server from the website and get an activation code to access it. After that, they can open the Advance Server game client on their device and look for any bugs. The bugs can be reported directly to the developers from the website. Upon successful bug report, the developers reward the user with free diamonds in their Free Fire account.

Here’s how players can register for the Advance Server:

1) Head to the official Free Fire Advance Server website. You may also click on this link to access the website’s home page directly.

2) Open the official link and register with either your Google or Facebook account.

3) Players are recommended to sign up on the website with the same account they use to log in to Free Fire.

4) Upon successful signup, players will get a form where they will need to fill in their name, contact number, and email address.

5) After that, submit a form that will take the user to a new screen.

6) On the next screen, the user will see the ‘Join Now’ button which needs to be clicked to successfully register for the Advance Server.

After registering on the official website, players will have to wait for the activation code. However, individuals must remember that there are only a few slots available for the Advance Server and luck is an important factor in it. Gamers who receive the activation code can then proceed to download the official game client.

For the game client, players can visit the Free Fire Advance Server website again. On the website, they will see a new Download APK link that players with the activation code can download. After that, install the APK on your smartphone and give the necessary permission for a successful installation.

Once installed, open the APK and enter the activation code in the box. If the activation code is authentic, the game will run and players will be able to test upcoming features and other additions. However, players must remember that there is no other way to register for the Advance Server and get an activation code other than the official website.

Players must avoid using APKs and activation codes available on the internet. Most of these websites are fraudulent and individuals can lose time and other data by downloading fake Advance Server APK files.

