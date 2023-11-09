Valorant patch notes for update 3.05 LIVE with Battle Pass and Act 2 news – Express

As you might expect, Valorant fans are excited to play through the new map Fracture and check out the fresh Battle Pass for Episode 3 Act 2.All this will be going live over the next 24-hours depending on where you live, and it just so happens that Riot Games have released the official patch notes for today’s Valorant update.That’s important as it provides a lot of new information on what other stuff has been tweaked in the background.Things like Agents being re-balanced and items being removed can have a huge effect on the overall gaming experience.And according to the latest news, Some of Valorant’s top agents are being changes this week.According to the new patch notes, Brimstone, Sova, and Breach are all receiving consistency changes to ability damage.“We want to reward those of you who are creative with the ability sandbox, using your tools to solve the obstacles other Agents are creating,” a message from Riot Games explains.“To ensure this, physical objects across VALORANT need to interact in a reliable and consistent manner, so you can properly plan and execute without knowing ability-specific interactions.”Other Agent tweaks are being made to Killjoy and Raze, with Riot Games confirming that Killjoy’s versatile Turret ability has been noted as being oppressive on pistol rounds down longer sightlines.This is due to its tagging feature, with the intensity combined with weapon spread making it challenging to press forward.New changes have been made to aim to slightly tone down the Turret’s ability to impede rushes, and give opponents more counterplay options.And explaining the tweaks made to Raze, Riot Games posted this message today, telling fans:“The Boom Bots’ ability to clear space, spot, and track opponents, as well as one-shot enemies with Light Shields, left you with limited options on how to counterplay—especially during low economy rounds.“So, we’re trading of reduced damage output for an ability cost reduction in order to introduce more Boom Bot counterplay options. This should also increase the frequency that Raze mains can use Boom Bot to create space.”More Valorant patch notes news for update 3.05 can be found below and includes the following changes:MAP UPDATESCOMPETITIVE UPDATES○ Diamond 1 → Immortal 1○ Diamond 2 → Immortal 2○ Diamond 3 → Immortal 3Premium Battlepass Bonus XPSOCIAL UPDATESPERFORMANCE UPDATESBUGSAgentsCompetitiveEsports Features

