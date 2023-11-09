Prime Video Drops the First Scene From The Wheel of Time – Amazon Studios

This special sneak peek is now available at the end of the Season One finale

The second season of the hit fantasy series, based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels,

will premiere on September 1





Watch the Official Trailer HERE

All Assets Available HERE

First Scene of Episode 201 Available Now on Screeners.com

*** NOTE TO EDITORS : Please refer to our streaming service as Prime Video

and not Amazon Prime Video***

CULVER CITY, California—August 2, 2023—Today, Prime Video announced that the first scene from Season Two of The Wheel of Time is now available to view at the end of the Season One finale episode (Episode 108) as a special surprise bonus for fans.



This sneak peek of the new season reflects the structure of the best-selling and epic The Wheel of Time book series by Robert Jordan, on which the Amazon Original series is based, where at the end of each novel, Jordan would add the first chapter of the next book as a preview.



In an additional homage to the show’s inspiration, the scene which has been made available—the opening from Episode 201—is an adaptation of the fan favorite “Darkfriend Social” prologue of the second novel of Jordan’s series, The Great Hunt, upon which Season Two is largely based.



Season Two of The Wheel of Time is also based on some elements of Jordan’s third novel, The Dragon Reborn, and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 1 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The series was filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, and stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand. The Wheel of Time is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.



About The Wheel of Time

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo) learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions (Winter Dragon), Ted Field of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: The Next Level, Winter Dragon), Mike Weber (Jumanji: The Next Level, Beirut), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe (Outlander, The Crown), Justine Juel Gillmer (The Survivor, Halo), Sanaa Hamri (Empire, Lovestruck), and Amanda Kate Shuman (The Blacklist) also serve as executive producers. Rosamund Pike also serves as co-executive producer, and Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig are consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.



About Prime Video

Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports—all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

Prime Video is just one of the savings, convenience, and entertainment benefits included in a Prime membership. More than 200 million Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.



###



Social Handles:

Instagram: @TheWheelOfTime

Twitter: @TheWheelOfTime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheWheelOfTimeOfficial

Prime Video Contacts:

Holly Ollis | Holly.Ollis@amazonstudios.com

Joanna Chin | Joanna.Chin@amazonstudios.com

Eleina Elachkar | Eleina.Elachkar@amazonstudios.com

Megan King | Megan.King@amazonstudios.com

Sunshine, Sachs, Morgan & Lylis | wheeloftime@ssmandl.com

Sony Pictures Television Contacts:

Scott Gorenstein | Scott_Gorenstein@spe.sony.com

Sara Cherson | Sara_Cherson@spe.sony.com

© 2010-2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates Privacy Notice

Design by SPINX Digital

We use cookies to provide you with a better website experience. Continue browsing if you are ok with this, or click here to review our privacy policy and find out how to manage cookies.

source