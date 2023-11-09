PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version global update: APK download link for Android devices – Sportskeeda

PUBG Mobile releases a new update every few months, and in May, the 1.4 version was released. Fans are now extremely excited and geared up for the arrival of the game’s upcoming update, i.e., 1.5. Developers have already started dropping snippets regarding this:

The beta test for the PUBG Mobile 1.5 version commenced a few weeks back, and in that, players can check out all the new aspects, including a game mode and weapon. It can be downloaded on Android devices using the APK file. Here are the steps on how the players can do the same.

Step 1: Players are required to download the APK for the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta. They can utilize the link provided below:

APK file for the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta: Click here.

Step 2: Once the file is downloaded on their devices, users must toggle the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and then install it.

Before users begin the download, they must note that the APK has a size of 722 MB. It is, therefore, imperative that they maintain sufficient space on their devices. Moreover, resource packs must also be downloaded separately in-game.

Step 3: Finally, they can open the application and select between either of the two available resource packs:

Step 4: Gamers can click on the “Guest” button after the download for the resource pack ends.

Step 5: A dialog box would then pop up on the users’ screens asking them to enter the “Invitation Code.”

Note: Without the Invitation Code, players wouldn’t be able to get into the server.

Step 6: Paste/Enter the code into the text box and click on the “OK” button. Users can then access and enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta.

During installation, if a parsing error occurs, players can consider re-downloading the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version’s APK file and following the same steps given above.

