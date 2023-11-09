Windows 11 Insider Preview Beta builds (KB5022914) launched with new widgets and more – Neowin

































































































Microsoft is running a bit late today, but it has now finally released the latest Windows 11 beta build (KB5022914) for Windows Insider users. This time, the build numbers are 22621.1325 (with new features tuned off) and 22623.1325 (with new features turned on by default).

There’s quite a lot to report with this new version so let’s get to it:

What’s new

New Widgets: Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Game Pass

We are beginning to roll out support for new preview widgets for Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Xbox (Game Pass) to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. To give them a try, go to the widgets collection in the Microsoft Store and update to the latest version of the apps. Then open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the “+” button at the top-right of the board to pin your widgets.



As you give these and other new widgets a try, please let us know what you think through the Widgets feedback link in the widgets picker. You should expect to see additional new widgets as more developers create and release widgets for their apps.

With the release of Windows App SDK 1.2 developers are now able to create widgets for their apps. Users can access these experiences on their Windows 11 widgets board in current Dev Channel Insider Preview builds. If you’re interested in developing a widget, watch our latest tutorial video:

New commercial policy: Enable features introduced via servicing that are off by default

This new policy enables commercial customers to enable features introduced via servicing (outside of the annual feature update) that are off by default for devices that have their Windows updates managed. Windows update managed devices are those that have their Windows updates managed via policy; whether via the cloud using Windows Update for Business or on-premises with Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). Learn more about this new policy here.

Changes and Improvements in 22623.1325

[Start menu]

For devices that are Azure Active Directory (AAD) joined, we are personalizing your experience by delivering AI-powered recommended content within your Start menu. When you open the Start menu, you will find related content to help you prepare for upcoming meetings, quickly access files you’re collaborating on, and more.



Fixes in Build 22623.1325

[Taskbar & System Tray]

Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1325 & Build 22623.1325









