Nothing Phone (2) Roundup: Everything We Know So Far – gizmochina

Nothing is gearing up to launch the Phone (2) in the global markets next week. Ahead of the official unveiling, the brand has already revealed a host of details about its upcoming smartphone. It will arrive as the successor to the last year’s Nothing Phone (1). There is a lot of hype about the Nothing Phone (2). Read on to learn what we already know about the smartphone.

The Nothing Phone (2) is set to debut on July 11 at 4 pm BST (8:30 pm IST). The launch event will likely be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. Pre-orders of the upcoming device are currently live in various countries. The Phone (2) and the Ear (2) will also be available for purchase at pop-up stores called Nothing Drops in various countries. They will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Nothing is also offering a host of benefits for customers pre-ordering the Phone (2). However, this depends on region to region.

In Europe, the Nothing Phone (2) is tipped to be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. They will reportedly be priced at EUR 729 and EUR 849 respectively. We will have to wait for the official launch event to know the pricing of the smartphone. Notably, Carl Pei has already revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) won’t get a significant price hike.

The official images shared by Nothing reveal that the Phone (2) will come with a boxy form factor and subtly-curved edges. It retains the transparent back panel along with two protruding vertical camera sensors from its predecessor. The device features multiple small strips of light surrounding the camera module and charging coil. Nothing has also joined hands with Swedish House Mafia which offers the Glyph Composer showcasing the exclusive Glyph soundpack made by the EDM group.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It will draw its power from a 4,700mAh battery unit. The device will come with RAW HDR format and 4K 60 fps video recording. The upcoming offering will ship with Android 13 with Nothing OS 2.0 skinned on the top.

As per rumors, the Nothing Phone (2) is tipped to come with a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The device will reportedly feature an upgraded 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and the same 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens as its predecessor.

Related:

source