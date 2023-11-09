Nansen Report shows that UST lost its peg due to the work of … – CryptoSlate

A web3 membership designed to empower you with cutting-edge insights and knowledge. Learn more ›

Welcome! 👋 You are connected to CryptoSlate Alpha. To manage your wallet connection, click the button below.

If you don’t have enough, buy ACS on the following exchanges:

Access Protocol is a web3 monetization paywall. When users stake ACS, they can access paywalled content. Learn more ›

Disclaimer: By choosing to lock your ACS tokens with CryptoSlate, you accept and recognize that you will be bound by the terms and conditions of your third-party digital wallet provider, as well as any applicable terms and conditions of the Access Foundation. CryptoSlate shall have no responsibility or liability with regard to the provision, access, use, locking, security, integrity, value, or legal status of your ACS Tokens or your digital wallet, including any losses associated with your ACS tokens. It is solely your responsibility to assume the risks associated with locking your ACS tokens with CryptoSlate. For more information, visit our terms page.

The global crypto market cap is $1.37 trillion with a 24-hour volume of $58.25 billion. The price of Bitcoin is $36,699.07 and BTC market dominance is 52.2%. The price of Ethereum is $1,905.95 and ETH market dominance is 16.7%. The best performing cryptoasset sector is eCommerce, which gained 15%.

An analytical report by Nansen showed that multiple wallets exploited vulnerabilities in the Terra ecosystem which lead to the collapse of the UST stablecoin and its collateral token LUNA.

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate

TerraUSD (UST) losing its $1 peg and falling to $0.03 and the crash of Terra (LUNA) to $0.0001372 were two events that shook the crypto community.

UST (now rebranded as USTC or TerraClassic USD) is an algorithmic stablecoin backed by the collateral token Terra (now rebranded as Terra Classic or LUNC) fell to only a few cents, causing many investors to lose their savings.

This significant loss is because stablecoins are seen as a safe haven for crypto holdings due to their very low volatility, allowing their value to stay very close to a dollar despite market conditions, thus its attractiveness and impact.

Due to the major impact of UST losing its peg and the collapse of LUNA, Nansen, a blockchain analytics platform, delved into the on-chain data to discover what may have caused the stablecoin to lose its peg. Its analysis shows that more than one actor was responsible for the collapse.

The Nansen report found a small number of addresses had taken advantage of the weaknesses in the Terra ecosystem. These actors exploited arbitrage opportunities because of the poor liquidity of Curve (CRV) pools underpinning the TerraUSD (UST) peg.

Nansen’s findings debunked the theory that a single hacker or attacker destabilized UST. Nansen instead identified seven addresses as being involved in UST losing its peg, with many of them being big players with large token holdings.

According to the report, UST was withdrawn by those wallets from Terra’s Anchor protocol using the Wormhole infrastructure. Transferring those funds from the Terra blockchain to Ethereum. In case you’re wondering, Wormhole is a bridging protocol that allows users to transfer funds from one blockchain to another.

After that, enormous sums of UST were exchanged for a variety of stablecoins held in Curve’s liquidity pools. As a result, Nansen hypothesized that throughout the collapse of UST, some of the discovered wallets took advantage of price disparities on Curve and decentralized and centralized exchanges by buying and selling between them.

Data from May 7 to 11—the period when UST lost its $1 peg—was used in Nansen’s blockchain research to identify important transaction volume data. Nansen looked at social media and forum posts to narrow down that period, identifying major transaction volume on Curve liquidity pools, which led to its three-phase analytical approach.

To begin, Nansen examined transactions in and out of the Curve lending protocol to generate a list of wallets with an activity suggesting they had a considerable influence on the UST collapse.

However, during phase two, Nansen’s observations of transactions occurring via the Wormhole bridge made things more difficult. It was discovered that only a select few wallets were using the Anchor protocol to send out their UST. After that, Nansen looked into UST and USD Coin (USDC) sales on centralized exchanges.

Finally, on-chain evidence was triangulated to build a narrative of the events surrounding the UST stablecoin losing its peg. Then, a list of seven wallets that are considered to have played a significant role in the collapse of the Terra ecosystem was presented.

The Nansen research offers some intriguing observations generated through blockchain analytics. However, one thing is sure: Nansen has chosen not to speculate on what could be going on behind the seven key addresses that were instrumental in the collapse of the UST’s stablecoin.

This report’s findings help provide a more transparent picture of what led to UST losing its pegs and the subsequent collapse of both the UST and LUNA cryptocurrencies.

Exploring the phenomena of inversion and un-inversion of the yield curve.

Commitment to Transparency: The author of this article is invested and/or has an interest in one or more assets discussed in this post. CryptoSlate does not endorse any project or asset that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Please take that into consideration when evaluating the content within this article.

Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies.

Web3’s impact on traditional sectors will be highlighted at Newconomics 2023 in Lisbon on November 14-15.

TerraUSD is a native Terra stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar..

Terra is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems.

USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin fully backed by the US dollar and developed by the CENTRE consortium.

The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol’s governance token.

Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that enables the creation of smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps).

Disclaimer: By using this website, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. CryptoSlate has no affiliation or relationship with any coin, business, project or event unless explicitly stated otherwise. CryptoSlate is only an informational website that provides news about coins, blockchain companies, blockchain products and blockchain events. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence before making any investment decisions. CryptoSlate is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on the site.

© 2023 CryptoSlate. All rights reserved. Disclaimers | Terms | Privacy

Please add “[email protected]“ to your email whitelist.

Stay connected via

source