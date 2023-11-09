How to Use Bing AI in Google Chrome – MUO – MakeUseOf

While Bing AI is growing in popularity, you can only use it in Edge out-of-the-box. Here’s how to use the chatbot in Chrome.

Bing AI is an upgraded version of Microsoft's search engine combined with ChatGPT. Bing provides more interactive and personalized results through its chatbot. Obviously, you'll need to use Bing to utilize Bing AI, but that's not all. Bing AI is only available if you access the search engine through Microsoft Edge.

The AI integration might be enough for you to occasionally use Bing now. Still, more is needed to switch to Edge entirely. If you'd rather stick to using a different browser such as Chrome, here's how you can have the best of both worlds.

Bing AI is a significant upgrade to Microsoft's Bing search engine that leverages ChatGPT. Bing AI generates natural language responses based on your queries. This means that the chatbot can understand and respond to a wide range of prompts and questions–even if they are open-ended, challenging, or weird.

Rather than show you a list of links like the average search engine, Bing AI can write summaries of search results or chat with you to answer additional questions about a query.

Bing AI is currently in public preview, and you can only use it if you sign up and are granted access. Once you've got access, you can use Bing AI on the search engine's homepage via Microsoft Edge.

Being available only through Microsoft Edge is perhaps the biggest dealbreaker for most people. Most Chrome users haven't touched Microsoft Edge in ages, and no matter how good the new Bing AI is, if it's not in Google Chrome, then it's no good.

Well, it doesn't necessarily have to be that way. Digital fidelity is a fickle virtue. You can fool Bing AI into thinking you're using Microsoft Edge and access it with any other browser.

Whenever you access a website online, it checks your user agent to decide what content it should present. Your user agent is a string including the type of browser you're using and your operating system.

In Bing's case, you can manually override your user agent and input Microsoft Edge instead. This way, Bing will think you're using Edge and present you with the flashy Bing AI. Here are some different ways to get around the user agent to use Bing AI in Chrome:

One way to tweak the user agent is through network conditions in Chrome's DevTools. Changing the user agent to Edge can trick Bing into thinking you're using Edge and grant you access to Bing AI features. Here's how you can do that:

Bing AI should now be available to you. Click on the chat button to start a conversation.

Another way to use Bing AI on Google Chrome is through the Bing Chat for All Browsers extension. With this Chrome extension, you don't have to open the DevTools panel each time you want to use Bing AI.

You'll only have to click on the extension's icon to open Bing in a new tab. The extension automatically switches the user agent on that tab to Microsoft Edge, allowing you to use Bing AI on Chrome.

Here's how you can access Bing AI on Chrome with this extension:

That's it! Simple as that, you can now use Bing AI without using Microsoft's browser.

Bing AI is a fun and helpful feature that lets you chat with Bing and get various responses and content. The useful chatbot is shy regarding other browsers and only works with Microsoft Edge.

If you want to use Bing AI on Google Chrome, all you need to do is to change your user agent string to Microsoft Edge. You can do this yourself through DevTools, or have a handy Chrome extension do it for you. Plus, there are other Chrome extensions to help you with AI prompts when you are up and running.

Amir is a writer and junior editor at MUO. His love for writing and an affinity for organizing information took him to primarily write in the Productivity vertical. He enjoys driving, listening to music, and gaming in his free time. Amir has been writing tech articles for over 4 years and is currently pursuing a PharmD.

