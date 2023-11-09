Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2022 – IndieWire – IndieWire

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Yule log is likely roaring on the fireplace of your TV screen — the holidays are upon us. Hulu is going all-in on their Christmas content with a few holiday features, including the debut of their original movie “It’s a Wonderful Binge.” But if you’re looking for a new television series to keep you busy till Christmas it’s all about the adaptation of Octavia Butler’s “Kindred,” the first television translation of any of Butler’s acclaimed literary works, coming to FX on Hulu this month.

Based on Butler’s 1979 novel, “Kindred” focuses on Dana James, a young Black aspiring writer living in Los Angeles with her husband Kevin Franklin. While in the process of moving, Dana abruptly finds herself tossed between the modern day and 1815 Maryland during the Antebellum period of the South. During her journeys to the past, she struggles to survive while trapped at a plantation owned by the wealthy Weylin family and ends up uncovering shocking secrets about her own family history.

All eight episodes of “Kindred” Season 1 will premiere December 13 on Hulu.

Below is everything else coming to Hulu this month.

