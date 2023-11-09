Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max, AirPods, Watch Series 9 … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Thai Airways Slams Rolls-Royce for Tougher Stance on Pricing
Zimbabwe’s Dollar Bourse Plans Commodity, Electricity Exchange
Germany Agrees Five Years of Relief for Industry Power Costs
Euro-Zone Soft Landing is Central Scenario, ECB’s Vujcic Says
‘Dark Matter’ Bond Metric Mesmerizes Wall Street and Washington
Nissan Raises Profit Forecast After Renault Alliance Reset
Wizz Lowers Profit Outlook on Economic, Security Concerns
Nvidia to Release Three New AI Chips for China, Report Says
Citadel’s Griffin, Business Leaders Say AI to Change Economies
Apple Risks $14 Billion Tax Bill in Setback at Top EU Court
US Won’t Lose Its AI Lead to China Anytime Soon, Inflection AI CEO Says
AI Will Cut Cost of Animated Films by 90%, Jeff Katzenberg Says
OpenAI Suggests Cyber-Attackers Behind Persistent ChatGPT Outage
Speaker Mike Johnson Has No Plan With Time Running Out to Avoid US Shutdown
Democrats Plan to Subpoena Harlan Crow and Other Wealthy Supreme Court Donors
NYC Rents Retreat From Record Highs as Market Starts to Cool
Quant Giant Dimensional's Pivot to ETFs Reaps $100 Billion Payoff
China’s Top Art Fairs Are Finally Back, Testing Appetite of the Rich
The Global Wellness Industry Is Now Worth $5.6 Trillion
Obama Is the AI Czar We Need for Global Cooperation
Yield Uncertainty Will Persist Even If the Fed Is Done Raising Rates
Saudis Find a Bottomless Money Pit in Lucid
America’s Subways and Buses Face Deep Service Cuts as Federal Money Ends
The Goldilocks Economy Feels Just Right, But the Bears Always Show Up
US Veterans Got a Mortgage Break. Now They’re Losing Their Homes
US Economy Scores Low on New Index Measuring Nation’s Well-Being
McDonald’s UK Boss Called to Parliament Over Toxic Culture
South Africa’s Climate Adviser Rebuts Report Target to Be Missed
Nuclear Is Out, Hydrogen Is In: Where Countries Put Energy R&D Money
South Africans Are Going Green to Escape Incessant Power Cuts
Korea Launches Campaign Against Bedbugs as Anxiety Spreads
Affordable Housing Taxes Sweep the Ballots in Three US Cities
Bitcoin Rallies Past Terra Crash Level in Win for Bruised Bulls
City Minister Says Crypto Increasingly Important to London’s Portfolio
70% Crypto Yields Are Back With DeFi Becoming a Hot Spot for Leverage Again
Company will spotlight titanium iPhone 15 Pro and cameras, switch to USB-C chargers and faster smartwatches.
WATCH: Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ iPhone 15 Event
Apple Inc.’s most important new product unveiling of the year gets underway on Tuesday, when the company will introduce the iPhone 15, new smartwatches and the latest AirPods.
