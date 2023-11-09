Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max, AirPods, Watch Series 9 … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.

The economy and markets are "under surveillance". Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

Thai Airways Slams Rolls-Royce for Tougher Stance on Pricing

Zimbabwe’s Dollar Bourse Plans Commodity, Electricity Exchange

Germany Agrees Five Years of Relief for Industry Power Costs

Euro-Zone Soft Landing is Central Scenario, ECB’s Vujcic Says

‘Dark Matter’ Bond Metric Mesmerizes Wall Street and Washington

Nissan Raises Profit Forecast After Renault Alliance Reset

Wizz Lowers Profit Outlook on Economic, Security Concerns

Nvidia to Release Three New AI Chips for China, Report Says

Citadel’s Griffin, Business Leaders Say AI to Change Economies

Apple Risks $14 Billion Tax Bill in Setback at Top EU Court

US Won’t Lose Its AI Lead to China Anytime Soon, Inflection AI CEO Says

AI Will Cut Cost of Animated Films by 90%, Jeff Katzenberg Says

OpenAI Suggests Cyber-Attackers Behind Persistent ChatGPT Outage

Speaker Mike Johnson Has No Plan With Time Running Out to Avoid US Shutdown

Democrats Plan to Subpoena Harlan Crow and Other Wealthy Supreme Court Donors

NYC Rents Retreat From Record Highs as Market Starts to Cool

Quant Giant Dimensional's Pivot to ETFs Reaps $100 Billion Payoff

China’s Top Art Fairs Are Finally Back, Testing Appetite of the Rich

The Global Wellness Industry Is Now Worth $5.6 Trillion

Obama Is the AI Czar We Need for Global Cooperation

Yield Uncertainty Will Persist Even If the Fed Is Done Raising Rates

Saudis Find a Bottomless Money Pit in Lucid

America’s Subways and Buses Face Deep Service Cuts as Federal Money Ends

The Goldilocks Economy Feels Just Right, But the Bears Always Show Up

US Veterans Got a Mortgage Break. Now They’re Losing Their Homes

US Economy Scores Low on New Index Measuring Nation’s Well-Being

McDonald’s UK Boss Called to Parliament Over Toxic Culture

South Africa’s Climate Adviser Rebuts Report Target to Be Missed

Nuclear Is Out, Hydrogen Is In: Where Countries Put Energy R&D Money

South Africans Are Going Green to Escape Incessant Power Cuts

Korea Launches Campaign Against Bedbugs as Anxiety Spreads

Affordable Housing Taxes Sweep the Ballots in Three US Cities

Bitcoin Rallies Past Terra Crash Level in Win for Bruised Bulls

City Minister Says Crypto Increasingly Important to London’s Portfolio

70% Crypto Yields Are Back With DeFi Becoming a Hot Spot for Leverage Again

Company will spotlight titanium iPhone 15 Pro and cameras, switch to USB-C chargers and faster smartwatches.

WATCH: Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ iPhone 15 Event

Apple Inc.’s most important new product unveiling of the year gets underway on Tuesday, when the company will introduce the iPhone 15, new smartwatches and the latest AirPods.

