NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Phones Home – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter was captured by the Perseverance rover’s Mastcam-Z on April 16, not long after the rotorcraft’s 50th flight. The helicopter would soon fall silent for 63 days due hilly terrain that interrupted communications between the rover and aircraft.

The intrepid rotorcraft may head skyward again within the next couple of weeks.

The 52nd flight of NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is now in the official mission logbook as a success. The flight took place back on April 26, but mission controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California lost contact with the helicopter as it descended toward the surface for landing.

The Ingenuity team expected the communications dropout because a hill stood between the helicopter’s landing location and the Perseverance rover’s position, blocking communication between the two. The rover acts as a radio relay between the helicopter and mission controllers at JPL. In anticipation of this loss of communications, the Ingenuity team had already developed re-contact plans for when the rover would drive back within range. Contact was re-established June 28 when Perseverance crested the hill and could see Ingenuity again.

The goal of Flight 52, a 1,191-foot (363-meter) and 139-second-long flight, was to reposition the helicopter and take images of the Martian surface for the rover’s science team.

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is seen in shadow in an image captured by its navigation camera during the rotorcraft’s 52nd flight on April 26. This image was finally received after Perseverance and Ingenuity were out of communication for 63 days.

“The portion of Jezero Crater the rover and helicopter are currently exploring has a lot of rugged terrain, which makes communications dropouts more likely,” said JPL’s Josh Anderson, the Ingenuity team lead. “The team’s goal is to keep Ingenuity ahead of Perseverance, which occasionally involves temporarily pushing beyond communication limits. We’re excited to be back in communications range with Ingenuity and receive confirmation of Flight 52.”

Sixty-three days is a long time to wait for the results of a flight, but the data coming in indicates all is well with the first aircraft on another world. If the remainder of Ingenuity’s health checks are equally rosy, the helicopter may fly again within the next couple of weeks.

Get the Latest JPL News

The target for Flight 53 is an interim airfield to the west, from which the team plans to perform another westward flight to a new base of operations near a rocky outcrop the Perseverance team is interested in exploring.

The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter was built by JPL, which also manages the project for NASA Headquarters. It is supported by NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley and NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, provided significant flight performance analysis and technical assistance during Ingenuity’s development. AeroVironment Inc., Qualcomm, and SolAero also provided design assistance and major vehicle components. Lockheed Space designed and manufactured the Mars Helicopter Delivery System.

At NASA Headquarters, Dave Lavery is the program executive for the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.

DC Agle

Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, Calif.

818-393-9011

agle@jpl.nasa.gov

Alana Johnson / Karen Fox

NASA Headquarters, Washington

202-672-4780 / 202-358-0668

alana.r.johnson@nasa.gov / karen.c.fox@nasa.gov

2023-093

Mars .

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Clocks 4,000 Days on Mars

Mars .

NASA Is Locating Ice on Mars With This New Map

Mars .

NASA’s Perseverance Captures Dust-Filled Martian Whirlwind

Mars .

Historic Wind Tunnel Facility Testing NASA’s Mars Ascent Vehicle Rocket

Mars .

Autonomous Systems Help NASA’s Perseverance Do More Science on Mars

Mars .

NASA Releases Independent Review’s Mars Sample Return Report

Mars .

NASA’s Curiosity Reaches Mars Ridge Where Water Left Debris Pileup

Mars .

NASA’s Oxygen-Generating Experiment MOXIE Completes Mars Mission

Mars .

NASA, Partners Study Ancient Life in Australia to Inform Mars Search

Mars .

Watch NASA Engineers Put a Mars Lander’s Legs to the Test

Image .

Distribution of Buried Ice on Mars

Image .

Ice-Exposing Impact Crater Surrounded by Polygon Terrain

Image .

SWIM Map Shows Subsurface Water Ice on Mars

Image .

Martian Whirlwind Takes the ‘Thorofare’

Image .

Perseverance’s AutoNav Leads the Way

Image .

Perseverance Makes Tracks in Boulder Field

Image .

Curiosity’s Path to Gediz Vallis Ridge and Beyond

Image .

Rendering Depicts Curiosity at Gediz Vallis Ridge

Image .

Curiosity Views Gediz Vallis Ridge

Image .

The Sound of MOXIE at Work on Mars

JPL is a federally funded research and development center managed for NASA by Caltech.

source