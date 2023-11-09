GFN Thursday: Xbox PC Games Coming to GeForce NOW – Nvidia

The cloud just got bigger. NVIDIA and Microsoft announced this week they’re working to bring top PC Xbox Game Studios games to the GeForce NOW library, including titles from Bethesda, Mojang Studios and Activision, pending closure of Microsoft’s acquisition.
With six new games joining the cloud this week for members to stream, it’s a jam-packed GFN Thursday.
Plus, Ultimate members can now access cloud-based RTX 4080-class servers in and around Paris, the latest city to light up on the update map. Keep checking GFN Thursday to see which RTX 4080 SuperPOD upgrade is completed next.
NVIDIA and Microsoft’s 10-year deal to bring the Xbox PC game library to GeForce NOW is a major boost for cloud gaming and brings incredible choice to gamers. It’s the perfect bow to wrap up GeForce NOW’s anniversary month, expanding the over 1,500 titles available to stream.
Work to bring top Xbox PC game franchises and titles to GeForce NOW, such as Halo, Minecraft and Elder Scrolls, will begin immediately. Games from Activision like Call of Duty and Overwatch are on the horizon once Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision closes. GeForce NOW members will be able to stream these titles across their devices, with the flexibility to easily switch between underpowered PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, smartphones and more.
Xbox Game Studios PC games available on third-party stores, like Steam or Epic Games Store, will be among the first streamed through GeForce NOW. The partnership also marks the first games that will be available on the Windows Store, support for which will begin soon.
It’s an exciting time for all gamers, as the partnership will give people more choice and higher performance. Stay tuned to GFN Thursdays for news on the latest Microsoft titles coming to GeForce NOW.
A new week means new GFN Thursday games. Sons of the Forest, the highly anticipated sequel to The Forest from Endnight Games, places gamers on a cannibal-infested island after crash-landing. Survive alone or pair up online with a buddy online.
Earlier in the week, members started streaming Atomic Heart, the action role-playing game from Mundfish, day-and-date from the cloud. Check out the full list of new titles available to stream this week:
With the wrap up of GeForce NOW’s #3YearsOfGFN celebrations, members are sharing their winning GeForce NOW moments on Twitter and Facebook for a chance to win an MSI Ultrawide Gaming monitor — the perfect companion with an Ultimate membership. Join the conversation and add your own favorite moments.
As our #3YearsOfGFN celebration comes to an end, we wanted to shout-out some of our favorite 'GFN winning moments' from @Verenox6, @Sulle_1000, and @BogdanPetras. 🏆
Thanks to everyone who joined in on the fun this month! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jn54w00Pjg
— 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) February 22, 2023
Let us know in the comments or on GeForce NOW social channels what you’ll be streaming next.
