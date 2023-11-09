SHIB, DOGE, BTC, ETH Now Part of Groundbreaking New Service for Managing Finances – U.Today

Canada-based crypto payments platform FCF Pay has announced the launch of a new “groundbreaking service,” FCF Crypto Bills. It will allow users to use crypto for managing their finances and paying bills with more than 20,000 major U.S. companies, including Tesla, Amazon, PayPal, Ebay, Walmart, GameStop and American Airlines.

The company announced that the service will be kickstarted on Sept. 19.

Earlier this year, FCF Pay launched prepaid virtual cards that can be loaded with crypto: Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and USDT. The list also includes the Shibarium trifecta, Shiba Inu, Bone ShibaSwap and Doge Killer. Thus, crypto adoption, for Shibarium tokens in particular, has expanded even further, as they now can be used to conduct payments to e-commerce giants, banks, hotels, airlines and much more.

We are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of our groundbreaking service, FCF Crypto Bills, set to revolutionize the way you manage your finances!

The Shibarium trifecta was added to prepaid Visa and Mastercard virtual cards in February this year.

Shibburn wallet tracker‘s website shows that the SHIB army continues to persistently lock Shiba Inu coins out of the circulation supply. Within the time span of the past 24 hours, their mutual efforts have helped to destroy a total of 58,055,944 SHIB meme coins. This has prompted more than 43% growth.

The biggest chunks of SHIB that have been burned constituted 19,829,707 SHIB and 16,563,146 SHIB.

According to a recent update on Shibariumscan explorer, the number of daily transfers on Layer-2 solution Shibarium has reached 200,880.

The overall number of transactions also continues to grow; by now, it has reached 2,562,586. The total count of connected wallet addresses stands at 1,245,819 at the time of this writing.

