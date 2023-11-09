Dogecoin: Will Elon Musk Skip DOGE for a new Twitter Coin? – Watcher Guru

Elon Musk, the current owner of Twitter, is famous for his love of Dogecoin (DOGE). The billionaire CEO of Tesla has never missed an opportunity to support the original memecoin. After Musk purchased Twitter, there was chatter about DOGE being used on the platform as a tipping feature. However, recent rumors seem to point in the other direction.

According to Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher, and reverse engineering blogger, there is evidence of Twitter rolling out a new “coin” feature. Twitter’s coin feature first surfaced in December. The news led to rumors about Musk sidelining Dogecoin (DOGE) or passing on it altogether.

Wong took to Twitter and shared screenshots of what she claims is the “Coins purchasing screen.” Wong added that Stripe, a payment provider, will manage the buying and selling of Twitter Coins. Furthermore, the social media giant is apparently working on a “Coins” tab on the menu, which will take users to the purchase page.

Twitter is working on Coins purchasing screen

On the web, Twitter Coins purchase will be done through Stripe https://t.co/RFpWswnZfG pic.twitter.com/eAzPWjfoye

DOGE creator Billy Marcus responded to Wong’s tweet, saying he “likes” the new feature, assuming it makes him money.

i like this quite a bit (assuming it makes me money)

(if it doesn’t make me money then i don’t like it)

Being a memecoin, Dogecoin relies a lot on social media and memes. Therefore, if Musk were to sideline DOGE, it would spell disaster for many. Musk is one of the biggest DOGE proponents in the world, and the token has often rallied based on his support. If Twitter were to skip DOGE, the crypto token would lose significant interest from investors and users.

Moreover, Twitter recently launched a new feature where the platform displays Bitcoin(BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) charts and prices. However, Dogecoin was left out of the new feature. This is another example of how DOGE is being quietly sidelined from Twitter.

However, there is no concrete evidence that Musk will skip Dogecoin on Twitter. Musk already accepts DOGE payments on many of his ventures. Therefore it is still highly likely that the billionaire will include DOGE in his Twitter plans. It is possible that one can use DOGE to purchase Twitter Coins and make payments when necessary.

At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.076990, up by 0.8% in the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

source