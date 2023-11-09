How Much Is Apple TV Plus? Cost Per Month, Deals, Promos, Free … – STYLECASTER

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With a cheaper price than Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more streaming services, it makes sense why there’s so much interest in how much Apple TV Plus is and what current deals the site is offering to save even more than usual.

Apple TV Plus is Apple’s exclusive streaming service with hundreds of original shows, movies, and documentaries—better known as Apple Originals—including Ted Lasso, Severance, Pachinko, Central Park, The Morning Show, Servant and See. Apple TV Plus launched in November 2019 and is available in more than 100 countries, with over 25 million subscribers in the across the world.

Since its launch, Apple TV Plus has won more than 50 Emmys starting with Ted Lasso, the service’s first original to win a Primetime Emmy Award, in 2021, where it took home four awards, including including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein and Outstanding Supporting actress in a Comedy Series for Juno Temple. Apple TV Plus also won its first Oscar in 2021 when CODA took home three Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay.

With dozens of shows, movies, and documentaries to watch on Apple TV Plus (not to mention live sports like soccer), it’s clear that Apple TV Plus is the only streaming service you need. But how much is Apple TV Plus and what current deals is it offering? You’ll be surprised by how much cheaper it is than its competitors.

Apple TV Plus costs $6.99 per month after a free trial period, which is cheaper than most streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Max, and Prime Video—not to mention that Apple TV Plus doesn’t have ads.

Apple TV Plus is also included in Apple One, which includes multiple Apple Services for one price. Apple One offers three plans: an Individual plan for $16.95 per month which comes with Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ with 50 GB of storage; a Family plan for $22.95 per month that comes with Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ with 200 GB of storage; and a Premier plan for $32.95 per month which comes with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+ with 2 TB of storage, Apple News Plus and Apple Fitness Plus. The Individual plan saves users $7 per month from subscribing to the services individually; the Family plan saves users $9 per month from subscribing to the services individually and can be shared with up to five other people; and the Premier plan saves users $26 per month from subscribing to the services individually and can be shared with up to five other people. Each plan also comes with a seven-day free trial.

Apple TV Plus offers a seven-day free trial.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Apple TV Plus’ free trial.

Along with Apple TV Plus’ free trial, read on for other ways to watch Apple TV Plus for free.

The first way to watch Apple TV Plus for free is with Apple TV Plus’ seven-day free trial. Apple TV Plus offers dozens of Apple Originals—which includes comedy and drama series, documentaries and children’s shows—with new Apple Originals added each month. Apple TV Plus is also ad-free and allows users to share their subscription with up to five other people. The service also allows users to download Apple TV Plus content to their devices to watch them offline without Wi-Fi. After Apple TV Plus’ seven-day free trial ends, users can subscribe to Apple TV Plus for $6.99 per month.

Another way to watch Apple TV Plus for free is with Apple One’s one-month free trial. With Apple One’s free trial, users can test out any of Apple One’s services—Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud+ Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+—for one month, as long as they aren’t already using the service through a subscription or another free trial. After Apple One’s free trial ends, users can subscribe to Apple One’s Individual plan for $16.95 per month; Family plan for $22.95 per month; and Premier plan for $32.95 per month.

Users who have purchased an Apple device in the past 90 days—iPhone, iPad, MAC,Apple TV—can receive a free three-month subscription to Apple TV Plus. After the free three months end, users can subscribe to Apple TV Plus for $6.99 per month. Click here for more information on Apple Devices’ free Apple TV Plus subscription.

Users with an Apple Music Student plan can also receive a free subscription to Apple TV Plus. Apple Music Student costs $5.99 per month, which saves students $5 per month from subscribing to Apple Music’s regular plan, as well as $6.99 per month from subscribing to Apple TV Plus without the free subscription. Click here for more information on Apple Music Student.

See below for a full list of Apple TV Plus’s original programming.

Drama

Comedy

Kids & Family

Docuseries

Sports

Variety

Apple TV Plus offers hundreds of Apple Originals (including original comedy and drama series, documentaries and children’s shows). Apple TV Plus is also ad-free and allows users to share their subscription with up to five people. The service also allows users to download Apple TV Plus content to their devices to watch them offline without Wi-Fi. New Apple Originals are added each month, while new episodes of existing shows are added each Friday.

Sign up for Apple TV Plus’ free trial on TV.Apple.com.

