Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M2 drops back to its all-time low – Engadget

The 128GB model of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is back down to $1,000 at Amazon, matching the lowest price we've tracked. It's listed at $1,049, but an additional coupon for $49.01 will be applied at checkout. For reference, Apple typically sells the tablet for $1,099, though we've periodically seen it drop to $1,049 since it launched last October.

The iPad Pro is the top choice in our guide to the best tablets, and the 12.9-inch model specifically is the "best for power users" pick in our breakdown of the best iPads. To be clear, this is more tablet than most people need, as the iPad Air or entry-level iPad are much better values for those just looking for browse the web, read e-books, stream video and do some basic work on a tablet. But for those who have cash to burn and want the biggest and most powerful iPad Apple makes, this is it.

The iPad Pro's M2 chip is the same as the one in the latest MacBook Air, and its display is the most advanced of any iPad, with a 120Hz refresh rate and mini-LED backlighting that allows for better contrast and brightness. (The latter feature isn't available on the 11-inch Pro.) Compared to the Air, its speakers are more robust, it has a faster Thunderbolt USB-C port and its camera system is more advanced, with a flash and ultrawide lens. All told, we gave the tablet a review score of 87 last year.

It's still best to look at this as a premium tablet than a universal laptop replacement, as iPadOS can still make multitasking and other basic PC tasks more convoluted than they could be. That said, its spacious display, fast chip and Apple Pencil support can make it a powerful tool for creative types in particular. If you've been thinking about taking the plunge, this deal makes the device at least a little more affordable. If you don't need the latest and greatest chip, meanwhile, note that a 256GB cellular model of the previous-generation iPad Pro is down to the same price at Best Buy.

Prime Members will still get exclusive deals in-store and online.

While its creator didn't delve into the specific reasons for Omegle's shutdown, he admitted that "some people misused [the service], including to commit unspeakably heinous crimes."

VPNs are not a one-size-fits-all security solution. Instead, they’re just one part of keeping your data private and secure. We tested out nine of the best VPNs available now to help you choose the best one for your needs.

The biggest news stories this morning: HP Spectre Fold review, Amazon Prime now comes with discounted access to One Medical health services, Samsung made its own generative AI model.

The company partnered with xMEMS on the technology.

The company has sold 4.9 million PS5 units in its second financial quarter ending on September 30.

Snap is going through a reorganization and has laid off "nearly 20 product managers," according to The Information.

The next Samsung phone — likely the Galaxy S24 series — will be getting 'AI Live Translate Call' as part of the 'Galaxy AI' suite.

SAG-AFTRA says it was able to negotiate "unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI."

Humane's much-hyped Ai Pin is a device that’s about the size of a large business card that clips on to your clothing and acts as a personalized assistant controlled via voice and touch.

The Chroma Console allows you to freely rearrange four effects modules, automate them and record loops to jam over.

You'll soon be able to use the one-app streaming experience Disney is creating between Disney+ and Hulu.

YouTube is adding a new For You section to creator channels. The TikTok-like feature will be personalized to each visitor, recommending content from a channel based on the viewer’s watch history.

The Overwatch League seems to be no more. "We are transitioning from the Overwatch League and evolving competitive Overwatch in a new direction," a Blizzard spokesperson told Engadget.

Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. Here's all the larger job cuts so far.

ESA's Euclid spacecraft launched in July 2023 and is set to begin science observations in early 2024. It's studying how dark energy and dark matter have shaped the universe. Its first images show the Horsehead Nebula and other striking objects.

Microsoft reportedly plans to bring Copilot, its generative-AI-powered personal assistant, to late adopters. It would include “roughly the same” Copilot button and sidebar experience from Windows 11.

You can snag an Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon or Walmart for $349 as part of an early Black Friday deal. That’s a discount of $50, representing a 13 percent savings.

The news comes the same week that General Motors, Cruise’s parent company, recalled all its vehicles amid safety concerns.

Lego just announced a massive 5,200 piece Avengers Tower set that includes 31 minifigures, including Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige. The set also ships with dioramas to re-enact scenes from the films.

