We asked ChatGPT what will be Ethereum price in 2030 – Finbold – Finance in Bold

The increasingly popular text-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform ChatGPT has demonstrated its utility in various areas and purposes, including the cryptocurrency market, where it can provide useful insight into the future price of digital assets such as Ethereum (ETH).

In that context, Finbold asked ChatGPT to share the possible price range of Ethereum by 2030 based on historical price movements and the current market conditions, and the AI tool has provided an insightful view of the future of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

ChatGPT acknowledged that it was difficult to predict the price so much into the future, as “Ethereum is a highly volatile asset, and its price is subject to fluctuations based on a variety of factors, such as market sentiment, adoption, network activity, and regulatory developments.”

On the other hand, as the AI tool explained:

“That being said, Ethereum has been one of the most successful cryptocurrencies, and its price has experienced significant growth over the past few years.”

Furthermore, ChatGPT stated that “many experts believe that Ethereum’s price will continue to rise over the long term due to several factors,” such as the growing adoption of decentralized applications (dApps) created on its network, as well as the expansion of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

On top of that, the chatbot cited the “potential for the network to evolve and become more efficient with upcoming updates like Ethereum 2.0.” In terms of specific numbers, the AI managed to produce a specific range based on different indicators:

“Based on various price predictions and analysis, some experts believe that Ethereum’s price could reach anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 by 2030, depending on the rate of adoption and technical developments. However, it’s important to note that these predictions are highly speculative and subject to change based on a range of factors.”

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s native token was at press time changing hands at the price of $1,578, improving 5.11% over the last 24 hours, as it recovers from the 5.65% decline across the previous seven days but still records a modest 1.74% increase on its monthly chart, as per data retrieved on February 15.

It is also important to note that, in the addition to providing insight into the future of digital assets like Ethereum, XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Bitcoin (BTC), ChatGPT could assist in further crypto adoption as it offers a unique opportunity for beginners to learn about the industry’s concepts.

