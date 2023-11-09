Netflix’s New Releases Coming in June 2023 – Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that are hitting the streaming service this month.
By Hilary Lewis
Deputy Editor, East Coast, THR.com
The Gabrielle Union-starring rom-com The Perfect Find and new seasons of deceptive baking sensation Is It Cake? and The Witcher, marking the beginning of the end of Henry Cavill’s starring run, are some of the much-anticipated titles still set to come to Netflix this month.
In The Perfect Find, Union plays a fashion editor who, after a public breakup and career implosion, starts working for her former rival Darcy Hill (Gina Torres) and catches the eye of a younger videographer (Keith Powers), who happens to be the boss’ son. As a romance blossoms, Union’s character begins to question what she really wants from the next phase of her life. The film, directed by Numa Perrier, is based on Tia Williams’ award-winning novel of the same name and also stars Janet Hubert, D.B. Woodside, Aisha Hinds, La La Anthony and others.
More deceptive desserts are on the menu as Netflix’s Is It Cake? returns for its second season, titled Is It Cake, Too?!, on the last day of the month, June 30. In the latest installment of the Mikey Day-hosted reality competition, a new batch of talented bakers will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look like everyday objects, seeking to fool celebrity judges and viewers.
The Witcher returns for volume one of its third season, consisting of five episodes, on June 29. The new episodes kick off Cavill’s final turn as Geralt of Rivia before Liam Hemsworth takes over the lead role in season four in the series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series and game adaptations.
On June 22, Kim Cattrall stars as a supermodel-turned-makeup mogul in the drama series Glamorous, which centers around a young gender-nonconforming queer man (Miss Benny) who begins working for Cattrall’s beauty brand. The cast also includes Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst.
On June 28, Netflix drops the Australian horror thriller film Run Rabbit Run, starring Succession‘s Sarah Snook. The Daina Reid-directed film, which premiered at Sundance, follows Snook’s single mother as she grows increasingly unsettled as her young daughter (Lily LaTorre) claims to have memories of another life.
And Netflix closes out the month with the animated feature Nimona, based on ND Stevenson’s popular webcomic-turned-graphic novel. Set in a futuristic medieval world, the film follows a shape-shifter (voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz) as she comes to the aid of a knight (voiced by Riz Ahmed) framed for a crime he didn’t commit.
Earlier this month, Netflix added the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever, the long-awaited sixth season of Black Mirror, the final episodes of Manifest, the Chris Hemsworth action sequel Extraction 2, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, Mean Girls, Andrea Riseborough’s awards contender To Leslie, the first eight seasons of Suits, the Amy Schumer stand-up special Emergency Contact and the most recent, 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the May 2023 additions here.
Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this June.
June 1
The Angry Birds Movie
A Beautiful Life
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
The Days
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising
Magic Mike
Mean Girls
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf’s Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We’re the Millers
June 2
Manifest: Season 4, Part 2
Missed Connections
Rich in Love 2
Scoop
Valeria: Season 3
June 5
Barracuda Queens
Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
Living
June 6
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4
June 7
Arnold
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
June 8
Never Have I Ever: Season 4
Tour de France: Unchained
June 9
Bloodhounds
Human Resources: Season 2
A Lot Like Love
The Playing Card Killer
Tex Mex Motors
This World Can’t Tear Me Down
The Wonder Weeks
You Do You
June 12
Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
June 13
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet II
The Surrogacy
June 15
Black Mirror: Season 6
Cold Case Files: Season 2
June 16
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Extraction 2
June 17
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19
King the Land
See You in My 19th Life
Suits: Seasons 1-8
June 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal
Take Care of Maya
June 20
85 South: Ghetto Legends
June 21
Break Point: Part 2
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
June 22
Glamorous
Let’s Get Divorced
Skull Island
Sleeping Dog
June 23
Catching Killers: Season 3
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
King of Clones
Make Me Believe
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
The Perfect Find
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3
Through My Window: Across the Sea
June 26
The Imitation Game
June 28
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Run Rabbit Run
June 29
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
June 30
Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?!
Nimona
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5
