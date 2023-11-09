Netflix’s New Releases Coming in June 2023 – Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that are hitting the streaming service this month.

By Hilary Lewis

The Gabrielle Union-starring rom-com The Perfect Find and new seasons of deceptive baking sensation Is It Cake? and The Witcher, marking the beginning of the end of Henry Cavill’s starring run, are some of the much-anticipated titles still set to come to Netflix this month.

In The Perfect Find, Union plays a fashion editor who, after a public breakup and career implosion, starts working for her former rival Darcy Hill (Gina Torres) and catches the eye of a younger videographer (Keith Powers), who happens to be the boss’ son. As a romance blossoms, Union’s character begins to question what she really wants from the next phase of her life. The film, directed by Numa Perrier, is based on Tia Williams’ award-winning novel of the same name and also stars Janet Hubert, D.B. Woodside, Aisha Hinds, La La Anthony and others.

More deceptive desserts are on the menu as Netflix’s Is It Cake? returns for its second season, titled Is It Cake, Too?!, on the last day of the month, June 30. In the latest installment of the Mikey Day-hosted reality competition, a new batch of talented bakers will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look like everyday objects, seeking to fool celebrity judges and viewers.

The Witcher returns for volume one of its third season, consisting of five episodes, on June 29. The new episodes kick off Cavill’s final turn as Geralt of Rivia before Liam Hemsworth takes over the lead role in season four in the series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series and game adaptations.

On June 22, Kim Cattrall stars as a supermodel-turned-makeup mogul in the drama series Glamorous, which centers around a young gender-nonconforming queer man (Miss Benny) who begins working for Cattrall’s beauty brand. The cast also includes Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst.

On June 28, Netflix drops the Australian horror thriller film Run Rabbit Run, starring Succession‘s Sarah Snook. The Daina Reid-directed film, which premiered at Sundance, follows Snook’s single mother as she grows increasingly unsettled as her young daughter (Lily LaTorre) claims to have memories of another life.

And Netflix closes out the month with the animated feature Nimona, based on ND Stevenson’s popular webcomic-turned-graphic novel. Set in a futuristic medieval world, the film follows a shape-shifter (voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz) as she comes to the aid of a knight (voiced by Riz Ahmed) framed for a crime he didn’t commit.

Earlier this month, Netflix added the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever, the long-awaited sixth season of Black Mirror, the final episodes of Manifest, the Chris Hemsworth action sequel Extraction 2, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, Mean Girls, Andrea Riseborough’s awards contender To Leslie, the first eight seasons of Suits, the Amy Schumer stand-up special Emergency Contact and the most recent, 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this June.

June 1

The Angry Birds Movie

A Beautiful Life

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

The Days

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf’s Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We’re the Millers

June 2

Manifest: Season 4, Part 2

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

Scoop

Valeria: Season 3

June 5

Barracuda Queens

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

June 7

Arnold

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

Tour de France: Unchained

June 9

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

A Lot Like Love

The Playing Card Killer

Tex Mex Motors

This World Can’t Tear Me Down

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

June 12

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II

The Surrogacy

June 15

Black Mirror: Season 6

Cold Case Files: Season 2

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

June 17

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19

King the Land

See You in My 19th Life

Suits: Seasons 1-8

June 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal

Take Care of Maya

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends

June 21

Break Point: Part 2

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

June 22

Glamorous

Let’s Get Divorced

Skull Island

Sleeping Dog

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3

Through My Window: Across the Sea

June 26

The Imitation Game

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

June 30

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?!

Nimona

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

