Satechi launches Triple 4K Display Docking Station for Mac and … – BetaNews

Today, Satechi launches its latest offering for both Mac and Windows systems — the Triple 4K Display Docking Station. This powerful hub features an impressive 12 ports that support three 4K/60Hz video displays. If you’re in need of a high-performing, multi-display workstation, the Triple 4K Display Docking Station could be the solution you’ve been waiting for.

Gone are the days of single display limitations on laptops such as the MacBook M1/M2 models. Even the new 15-inch MacBook Air, which was unveiled at the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference, can now enjoy the benefits of multiple displays thanks to this universal docking station. As long as your host device supports DisplayLink Software and is equipped with either a USB-A or USB-C port, you’re good to go.

Equipped with two DisplayPort 1.4 and three HDMI 2.0 ports, the versatile Triple 4K Display Docking Station allows users to connect three 4K/60Hz video displays in extended mode. This means you can enjoy a stunning visual experience every time you power up your workstation.

But this docking station offers more than just impressive display capabilities. With support for DisplayLink Manager software, it takes your multitasking to a whole new level. Seamlessly transfer data with a 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, three USB 3.0 Ports at 5Gbps, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port, and one USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 Port, both operating at 10Gbps. Additionally, the docking station features 7.5W charging to keep your devices juiced up. The side host port connection even supports up to 100W pass-through charging, ensuring you stay supercharged throughout the day.

Constructed with high-quality materials and a sleek finish, this dock will seamlessly blend into any workspace. To minimize clutter, Satechi has positioned the charging and data ports at the front of the dock, keeping everything within reach. The host port, on the other hand, is conveniently located on the left side to optimize cable management. In terms of performance, the bottom of the docking station is equipped with vents to facilitate better airflow, ensuring efficiency, stability, and safety for both the docking station and your devices.

Compatibility is important to many consumers, and Satechi obviously understands that. The Triple 4K Display Docking Station is compatible with both Windows and Mac systems, including the latest 15-inch MacBook Air. This makes it the perfect accessory for users looking to expand the functional and visual capabilities of their host devices.

The Triple 4K Display Docking Station is currently available for purchase on Satechi’s website here for $299.99. But there’s some very good news for early shoppers — Satechi is running their “Dads and Grads” sale until June 14, offering a generous 20 percent off with code DG20 when purchasing two products and a whopping 30 percent off with code DG30 when purchasing three or more.

