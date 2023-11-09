Use WhatsApp without internet this way now; just do this – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

WhatsApp has released a feature that will let users communicate even when the internet service is disrupted! Since its launch in November 2009, WhatsApp has grown by leaps and bounds. The instant messaging service is used widely by nearly 2 billion people around the world. To keep users from switching to alternative apps, WhatsApp regularly rolls out constant updates and new features such as disappearing messages, voice and video calls. Therefore, more new features of the instant messaging app can be enjoyed.

WhatsApp has now released a feature on January 5 that allows users to send and receive messages even when the internet service goes down. The feature is called ‘Proxy support for WhatsApp’ which can be used to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely.

WhatsApp announced this feature in a blog where the company revealed that even though this feature will let users communicate without any restrictions, it maintains WhatsApp’s level of security and the messages will still be end-to-end encrypted. So, the messages you send stay between you and the person you’re communicating with.

WhatsApp said in the blog,” Our wish for 2023 is that these internet shutdowns never occur. Disruptions like we’ve seen in Iran for months on end deny people’s human rights and cut people off from receiving urgent help. Though in case these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution helps people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication.”

Users can set up the proxy using a server with ports 80, 443 or 5222 available and a domain name that points to the server’s IP address. The detailed documentation and the source code have been published on GitHub.

Go to WhatsApp Settings.

Tap on Storage, then data and tap on Use Proxy.

Enter the proxy address and Save to connect.

A check mark will be displayed if the connection is sucessful

If you are still unable to send or receive WhatsApp messages using a proxy, that proxy may have been blocked. Try again using a different proxy address.

The option to connect to WhatsApp proxy is available on both Android and iOS in the WhatsApp settings. If you still cannot see it, ensure that you have the latest version of the app installed.

