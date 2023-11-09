Tune in Thursday, April 13, for an all-new look at the highly anticipated action-RPG
From the moment Final Fantasy XVI debuted in our 2020 PlayStation 5 Showcase, fans around the world have eagerly awaited details on the game’s dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in those early trailers.
We’re happy to announce this week’s State of Play will dive into all this and more, so tune in live on Twitch or YouTube April 13 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST, then get ready for Final Fantasy XVI’s PS5 launch on June 22.
Please note that this web broadcast may include copyrighted content (e.g. licensed music) that PlayStation does not control. We welcome and celebrate our amazing co-streamers and creators, but licensing agreements outside our control could possibly interfere with co-streams or VOD archives of this stream.
If you’re planning to save this broadcast as a VOD to create recap videos, or to repost clips or segments from the show, we advise omitting any copyrighted music.
Did you like this?
Share this story
38 Comments
Adam Michel
Adam Michel
Hideaki Nishino
O’Dell Harmon Jr. (he/him)
Andrea Perez
Ken Chan
Sid Shuman (he/him)
Heidi Kemps (she/her)
Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
State of Play presents a special look at Final Fantasy XVI – PlayStation
Tune in Thursday, April 13, for an all-new look at the highly anticipated action-RPG