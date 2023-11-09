PancakeSwap v3 Announced For End of Quarter 1 2023 – BSC NEWS

The latest announcement from the world's largest DEX sets up a big Q1 with more multichain growth on the way.

PancakeSwap has announced that its version 3 swap and liquidity will be launched by the end of Quarter 1 in 2023. The largest Decentralized Exchange (DEX) in Web3 looks set for some major upgrades to begin the year.

During an exciting AMA session on January 31 which discussed several of the multichain updates being cooked up by the PancakeSwap Chefs, Chef Bun gave the notable news regarding the v3 update. The v3 update is expected to improve the trading and liquidity experience for users. PancakeSwap is also looking for ecosystem partners to collaborate in the v3 launch.

The PancakeSwap Chefs also indicated that more multichain growth is on the way. There will be upcoming IFOs on Aptos as well as a new Market Maker integration to Ethereum.

The over 900 listeners were also greeted with news from Chef Mochi, who confirmed that the team will look to expand to at least one or two more chains in 2023. This would make PancakeSwap accessible on up to five chains! The team is currently fielding suggestions on Twitter for which chains. Could a preferred chain get Ratio’d?

The PancakeSwap team did not record the AMA and will be providing a summary in the near future.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange built on BNB Chain and available multichain on Ethereum and Aptos. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools (LPs), swapping, yield farming, Syrup Pools, an Automated Market Maker, Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), an NFT profile system, and other tools. In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on BNB Chain.

The surge in premium is a result of the growing demand for institutional investment in the Chainlink token, as evidenced by the doubling of total value locked in GLINK to approximately $4 million.

Grayscale's Chainlink Trust shares, known as GLNK, have witnessed a remarkable development, with their value soaring to a 250% premium compared to the spot prices of the LINK cryptocurrency.

This substantial rise was brought to the forefront by ChainLinkGod, a prominent influencer and revered member of the Chainlink community, who noted this significant spread on November 7.

Grayscale Chainlink Trust $GLNK trading at a 200%+ premium over spot 🤔

$39 per share, with 0.93482160 $LINK per share pic.twitter.com/0dxljSDzQ8

The data charts the spread between GLNK and LINK, which has steadily risen from around 100% to an astounding 250%. The surge in value of GLNK shares follows the exceptional performance of LINK in the last three weeks, during which it more than doubled in price, aligning with the broader recovery trend in the crypto market.

As per CoinGecko, LINK's value surged from $6.14 on September 18 to $14.55, further underlining its impressive performance.

The substantial spread we observe today is primarily attributed to the significant increase in the total value locked within GLNK, which has now reached approximately $4 million. CoinShares reported an influx of $2 million into this product over the past seven days, pointing to the growing demand for GLNK shares.

It's important to note that Grayscale Trust shares are considered securities and are exclusively available to accredited investors.

‍

ChainLinkGod highlighted the intriguing trend, emphasizing, "While the AUM of $GLNK is only ~$4M, it's interesting nonetheless to see the demand spike on a product geared towards institutional investors."

GLNK is a regulated product that enables U.S. investors to gain exposure to Chainlink's LINK token.

The surge in demand for GLNK shares, while historically witnessing a premium of more than 20%, has now surged to nearly 150% on two separate occasions. Grayscale's trust products, including GLNK, are the first to regularly report financials to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Notably, LINK tokens have been among the best-performing major cryptocurrencies in the past 30 days, experiencing a remarkable 97% surge in value over the last 30 days.

Data from Tradingview further substantiates the strong price performance of GLNK throughout the year, with a rise of over 301% in the last six months and nearly 621% year-to-date.

It's worth noting that, similar to other Grayscale Trusts, GLNK shares cannot be redeemed for the underlying assets they track. Investors can only exit their positions by selling the shares to another party, cementing the intriguing dynamics surrounding this premium-trading investment option.

