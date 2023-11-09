Deal Alert! Amazon’s Fire TV Voice Remote Pro is On Sale (Hurry, This is Rarely on Sale) – Cord Cutters News



Have you been wanting to upgrade your Fire TV to the new Fire TV Pro Remote? This remote comes with backlit buttons, a remote finder, and a whole lot more, and for as best we can tell only the second time ever it is on sale.

Right now, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro for the Fire TV is on sale for just $29.99, down from the typical $34.99.

There are even more great reasons to buy this remote, including customizable buttons to open your favorite apps or use Alexa commands.

You can find the Alexa Voice Remote Pro on Amazon HERE.

Here is how Amazon describes the Alexa Voice Remote Pro for the Fire TV:

Important from Amazon:

While Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and other popular TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers, it is not compatible with all brands or models. Compatibility with most smart TVs with Fire TV built-in will be available in the coming months. We recommend using this compatibility guide to ensure Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with your device before placing an order.

The Remote Finder feature has a range of up to 30ft (10m) and requires the Fire TV device to be on. Learn more here.

Remote includes 4 pre-programed app buttons including Prime Video and Netflix; other 2 app buttons will vary.

