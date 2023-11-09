The best Apple iPhone 15 cases you can order right now – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Brittany Vincent

Updated on: September 18, 2023

If you’re looking to not only guard your phone but also make a style statement, there are plenty of cases you can buy right now for the just-announced iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Each case is built to ensure your tech stays unblemished and looking sharp.

Why compromise on protection when you can have a great-looking case as well as security? Dive in and discover the best iPhone 15 cases in 2023, handpicked by the experts here at CBS Essentials. And the best part? You can buy all of them right now.

Whether you’re looking for an iPhone 15 case that offers rugged protection, cool confidence, a cardholder or even a built-in kickstand, there are already plenty of great options out there. We’ve sifted through a large selection of cases to bring you the best iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max cases currently available. Choose from brands like Speck, Casetify, Otterbox, and more.

OtterBox is known for its protective armor-like cases for smartphones. The latest Defender Series XT model for the iPhone 15 line offers a protective two-piece design that keeps your phone securely in place inside a pressure-fitted frame. It also has port covers that help fend off dust and dirt.

Its slim profile has rubbery edges for a better grip and shock absorption. It also features bumpers placed around the camera array, with a prominent screen lip to make sure your phone stays as safe as possible. And for those who like an added layer of security, options to attach a lanyard or wristlet are available. If anything does happen to your case, OtterBox’s lifetime warranty has you covered with a replacement that you only need to pay shipping for.

The OtterBox Defender Series XT for MagSafe is available in both MagSafe and non-MagSafe options and can be purchased in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Why we love the OtterBox Defender Series XT for MagSafe:

The rugged Totallee Clear iPhone 15 Case is one of the thinnest currently available at just 0.04 inches thick. It’s a great way to add reliable protection to your new iPhone, while still keeping it safe from drops and accidental slips.

It fits snugly on your device and lets the iPhone’s design (and the color you chose) shine through without covering it up. It’s devoid of branding or logos, and has extra shock-absorbing drop protection. And because the iPhone 15 models have raised camera arrays, the case has a special lip to keep them from jostling around.

The Totallee Clear iPhone Case is available in both MagSafe and non-MagSafe options and can be purchased in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Why we like the Totallee Clear iPhone Case:

Speck is known for its malleable yet tough clear cases, and its latest iPhone 15 line is its best yet. The Speck Presidio Perfect Clear MagSafe iPhone Case is a great choice for anyone looking for something low-key but still protective. Offering 13-foot drop protection and built-in Microban to help keep germs at bay, it’s the perfect option for anyone who wants a MagSafe-enhanced case but a minimalistic look.

There’s also the dual-layer perimeter that surrounds the case that absorbs any potential impact if you happen to drop your new iPhone 15. This case is made from 50% recycled plastics, so if you’re concerned with doing your part to save the environment, you can feel good about shopping with Speck. Those same materials also help to ensure your case stays clear without yellowing even longer.

The Speck Presidio Perfect Clear MagSafe iPhone Case can be purchased in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Why we like the Speck Presidio Perfect Clear MagSafe iPhone Case:

The Peak Design Everyday Case boasts a slim 2.4mm profile and rubberized shock-absorbing bumper. A protective lip shields the screen and camera lenses. It’s good to protect your phone with drop protection of up to 6 feet.

The nylon canvas fabric shell isn’t just weatherproof, but also 100% recycled. Coupled with an ultralight polycarbonate body, it’s as environmentally conscious as it is sturdy. And for those loyal to MagSafe, worry not. You can still use it here as well.

The Peak Design Everyday Case is available in both MagSafe and non-MagSafe options and can be purchased in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Why we like the Peak Design Everyday Case:

If you’re on the hunt for a phone case that melds top-tier protection with personalized style, the Casetify MagSafe Compatible iPhone 15 Bounce Case has you covered. Drawing inspiration from suspension bridges, this case features bounce corners. These expanded bumper corners, packed with air cavities, don’t just look cool. They provide impressive structural support and rigidity.

Pair that with the phone’s EcoShock feature, and you’re looking at a staggering 21.3ft of drop protection, outpacing many with 6x military-grade standard protection. That’s where a lot of the cost comes from with this pricier case, but if you want extra defense against scuffs, falls and scratches, it’s a price you might want to pay.

Most importantly for some, this case is fully customizable. Choose your favorite hues, add custom prints, text or choose from premade designs. That’s one of the most exciting thing about going with Casetify, and one reason you might want a bespoke case instead of one that everyone else will have, too.

The Casetify MagSafe Compatible iPhone 15 Bounce Case is available in both MagSafe and non-MagSafe options and can be purchased in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Why we like the Casetify MagSafe Compatible iPhone 15 Bounce Case:

Apple is phasing out its leather case lineup, but there’s a great alternative. The Mujjo iPhone 15 Full Leather Case is made from vegetable-tanned Ecco leather, which isn’t just stylish, but Gold-rated for environmental responsibility.

It includes MagSafe support for quick charging and magnetic accessories, and has machined metal buttons for enhanced clickiness and responsiveness. There’s a 1mm raised leather bezel that acts as a protective barrier for your phone’s screen as well. A raised rear-camera bump offers an extra layer of protection for the camera lenses.

The case interior features a luxurious Japanese microfiber finish that’s super-soft to the touch. Despite its super-slim profile, it’s a great-looking and protective option that doesn’t force you to sacrifice style for ruggedness.

The Mujjo iPhone 15 Full Leather Case is available in both MagSafe and non-MagSafe options and can be purchased in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Why we like the Mujjo iPhone 15 Full Leather Case:

You did it. The hard part is over. You chose which iPhone 15 you want to use, but now you need a case for it. Choosing the right phone case can be hard when there are so many options out there, but it’s pretty straightforward once you nail down your needs. When you go to buy your first case for Apple’s latest flagship phone, consider the following factors.

Brittany Vincent has been covering gaming, tech, and all things entertainment for 16 years for a variety of online and print publications. She’s been covering the commerce space for nearly a decade. Follow her on Twitter at @MolotovCupcake.

