Mr. Beast arrested? Fellow YouTuber takes revenge on Jimmy – Marca

Editions:

En/lifestyle/celebrities

Mr. Beast had a scheduled meeting with Elon Musk at the Twitter HQ in New York

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr. Beast, was arrested and taken into custody as part of an elaborate revenge prank pulled off by Airrack, a fellow YouTuber who nearly saw his opportunity to enact vengeance dissipate.

Mr. Beast had a scheduled meeting with Elon Musk at the Twitter headquarters in New York, but the Tesla owner cancelled last minute, foiling Airrack’s original plan.

Airrack, whose real name is Eric Decker, then received an invitation from Mr. Beast to join him for an unrelated “Mastermind” meeting in North Carolina, Jimmy’s home state.

Decker, who already had a contract with the New York Police Department to help him prank Mr. Beast, once again managed to get the local authorities involved in the YouTube video.

When Mr. Beast was finally in handcuffs, he seemed relaxed and was cooperative, but started tp become suspicious shortly after.

Mr. Beast was placed into the back of the squad car after the officer told him there was a warrant out for his arrest due to “communicating threats.”

The officers then placed Jimmy in a holding cell and refused to give him food or water. When he finally got his one phone call, Airrack was on the other end to reveal the prank.

Decker explained to Jimmy that this prank was to get him back for hiring his best friend Tyler Blanchard, who worked on the Airrack channel, just because he found it funny.

He also told Mr. Beast to prank him back so that they could start a war, with Jimmy suggesting he would spend millions of dollars on his revenge.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source