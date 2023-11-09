Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 17: FREE in-game rewards coming your way! – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 17: Who does not like getting rewards or freebies? Garena Free Fire MAX, the higher version of Free Fire, gives you an opportunity for the same in the form of daily redeem codes. Apart from these daily redeem codes, Garena Free Fire also keeps announcing tournaments, events and challenges at regular intervals to keep the game exciting for players. Players can get their hands on in-game items for free or for a much cheaper price by participating in these tournaments as well.

These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. These codes contain various in-game items ranging from skins, weapons, loot crates, gloo walls, diamond vouchers, costumes, premium bundles, and more. Each code contains a mystery reward that you only find out after you have redeemed it.

There are some conditions that follow as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

