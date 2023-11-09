What's New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies and Series: April 20th, 2023 – What's on Netflix



5 new series, 10 new movies and a brand new Ubisoft game have hit Netflix so far this week.

by Kasey Moore · @kasey__moore · Reading Time: 6 minutes

·

The Diplomat is now streaming – Picture: Netflix.

Happy Thursday and welcome to your recap of the new movies, series, and games that have been added to Netflix in the US over the past few days plus what’s trending in the US for April 20th, 2023.

Before we dive in, a bit of housekeeping.

On the removals front, today is your last day ever to watch The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show, which departs in full tomorrow. Some of the new arrivals expected tomorrow and into the weekend include Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody on Saturday and A Tourist’s Guide to Love tomorrow.

Missed any of the new releases on Netflix from last week? You missed 29 new movies and series in all.

As an additional note, you may have seen our what to watch section now includes a new picks section where we’ll continuously add our top picks from all the new releases.

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear

Writer: Debora Cahn

Best known for The West Wing and Grey’s Anatomy, Debora Chan is behind this new political drama headlined by Keri Russell. You’ll be following her character Kate Wyler navigating the worlds of a high-stakes crisis, international politics, and her home life.

Reviews from outlets, released a little earlier in the week, seem strong for the show, and as of the time of publishing, the show is sitting at 8.0 on IMDb.

Nina Metz from the Chicago Tribune called the series “extraordinarily smart,” adding that it’s “best in its class.”

The New York Times generally agreed to say that the show is a “political thriller laced with romance and written, with some success, in an Aaron Sorkinesque high-comic, high-velocity style.”



Number of episodes: 13

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks

Writer: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould

Runtime: 46 min

Like being able to watch a show from beginning to end, well, not only can you do it with Breaking Bad on Netflix, but those in the US can finally do it with the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul.

As a licensed show, we covered yesterday that Better Call Saul won’t be on Netflix forever, but the good news is that you have at least four years to watch through the entire series.



Acting as game number 57 in Netflix’s growing arsenal of mobile titles available on both Android and iOS devices is the Ubisoft game Mighty Quest Rogue Palace.

Per the official description of the game, here’s what you can expect:

“Hunt for epic loot. Battle big bosses. Hack and slash through a mad maze, and prepare to die — a lot. Come back stronger, save the kingdom. No pressure!”

This is the second Netflix and Ubisoft game release following Valiant Hearts a little earlier in the year.



What are you currently watching on Netflix at the moment? Let us know in the comments down below.

Founder of What’s on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Kasey maintains the what’s new library, keeps the coming soon lists up-to-date and writes about new and upcoming Netflix movies, series and games. Contact: kasey@whats-on-netflix.com



First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in December 2023

More New A24 Movies Added to Netflix US in November 2023

Netflix Added 84 New Movies and Series This Week: November 5, 2023

What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: November 3, 2023

new Netflix releases this week

Netflix News and Previews

‘Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team’ Sports Docuseries Coming to Netflix in December 2023

Netflix News and Previews

‘World War II: From The Frontlines’: December Release Set For John Boyega Netflix Docu-Series

Coming Soon to Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2023

Netflix News and Previews

When will ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ be on Netflix?

Netflix News and Previews

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Netflix Release Date Estimate & Everything We Know

Netflix News and Previews

‘Karma’ Netflix K-Drama Thriller: Cast Confirmed & What We Know So Far

What’s on Netflix is not endorsed, moderated, owned by or affiliated with Netflix or any of its partners in any capacity. The authors of this site also have no affiliation with Netflix. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images and videos are all copyright to their respective owners. Netflix is a registered trademark of Netflix, Inc.

What’s on Netflix is a trading name of the UK company Posterity Information Technology LTD (07645255)

© 2013-2023 What’s on Netflix – All Rights Reserved.

source