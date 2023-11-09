NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 to Discuss Space Station Mission … – NASA

2 min read

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 will answer media questions at 2:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Aug. 23, about their mission aboard International Space Station prior to returning to Earth.

NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will participate in the news conference from the space station. The event will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Media interested in participating must contact the NASA Johnson Space Center newsroom no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 281-483-5111 or jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov. To ask questions, reporters must dial into the news conference no later than 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. Questions also may be submitted on social media using #AskNASA.

The crew has been living and working aboard the station since docking on March 3, 2023. During the mission, the crew contributed to hundreds of experiments and technology demonstrations, including student robotic challenges, plant genetics, and human health in microgravity to prepare for exploration beyond low Earth orbit and to benefit life on Earth.

The crew’s SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, will undock from the space station no earlier than Friday, Sept. 1, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

Crew-6 is the sixth crew rotation mission with SpaceX for the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Regular commercial crew rotation missions enable NASA to continue the important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the station. Such research benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future human exploration through the agency’s Artemis missions, which will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future expeditions to Mars.

Crew members Hoburg and Alneyadi may be followed on X. Learn more about their scientific journey and download images and video on NASA’s website.

Follow updates on the Crew-6 mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/station

-end-

Joshua Finch

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov

Courtney Beasley

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

courtney.m.beasley@nasa.gov

