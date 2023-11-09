Roblox Players Are Making Games Based on OceanGate Sub … – GameRant

A few Roblox players create controversial games inspired by the tragic OceanGate submersible accident, which happened recently.

Some players who create Roblox games have started to make titles based on the famous OceanGate submersible accident. Roblox is known for its wide range of creation tools that allow people to devise their own games, and its community has made several Roblox horror titles so far, but now some people are using a real-life tragedy to inspire these creations.

The OceanGate accident was a very tragic event. A submersible called Titan, owned by OceanGate, recently crashed with five people inside, while they were traveling to the depths of the ocean to see the wreckage of the Titanic. Unfortunately, all of the people inside it passed away. The news was widely talked about in gaming circles, as the then-missing sub used a Logitech videogame controller to navigate.

Now, a few Roblox creators are using the popularity of the tragic accident to create games inspired by it, which could be pointed out as a very controversial decision. At least two titles have been spotted so far: Titanic Submarine Simulator and Escape The Evil Submarine Obby. Both games focus on surviving in a crashed submersible that bears some resemblance to the one that was involved in the accident. So far, the reaction to these games has been negative, to say the least, with many people accusing Roblox players of milking unsavory trends to get attention. One gamer, however, affirmed that they were not surprised, as the Roblox community has created similar games based on tragedies before.

In fact, the creation of these games seems to be part of a larger trend, as the attention of the whole world was focused on submarines during the week. For instance, the Titanic sub’s disappearance caused an unknown indie game called Iron Lung to spike in sales. This claustrophobic horror game puts the player inside a submarine while they travel through an ocean of blood on an alien moon. The creator of Iron Lung, David Szymanski, even said that it feels “wrong” for the game to be selling so well during such a tragic event.

Roblox has a pretty robust engine for game creation, and the speed at which these gamers created these new titles is proof of that. Games made using these tools are pretty varied, and they can range from action-adventure titles to racing games, or even first-person shooter games made with Roblox. Hopefully, the community will keep creating more games in the future with less tragic real-life inspirations than the ones that came out this week.

Roblox is available on PC, Mobile, and Xbox One.

