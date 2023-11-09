The best ChatGPT Chrome extensions to bring AI to your browser – Digital Trends

Want ChatGPT closer to hand? One of the best ways to have quick and easy access to ChatGPT is through its range of Chrome extensions. They also give you better ways of using ChatGPT, including helping you to write better prompts to get improved responses, or granting ChatGPT the ability to search the internet, which provides access to more up-to-date information.

Here are the best ChatGPT Chrome extensions you can use right now.

Jealous of Bing Chat and its ability to chat with you while you’re searching, or to use the latest GPT-4 language model? No need. Just grab ChatGPT for Google from the web store and you can use ChatGPT alongside Google search. Indeed, just do a normal Google search and next to the results, you’ll get a response from ChatGPT too, which can sometimes be more beneficial than the Google results themselves.

Want ChatGPT to respond to anything wherever you go online? Merlin brings ChatGPT with you to any website, so you can highlight any text or webpage, and ask for ChatGPT to respond to it. You can have it summarize a webpage for you, or give you a rundown of a YouTube video so you don’t need to watch it all.

Why spend time typing to ChatGPT when you can just talk to it instead? With TalkBerry, you can simply speak to ChatGPT. Install the extension, make sure your microphone or headset are plugged in, and you’ll be off and running. With TalkBerry, you can save a lot of time on prompt inputs, or use ChatGPT as a language tutor and have it listen and work with you on your pronunciation and language comprehension.

Improve your social media game with TweetGPT, a ChatGPT plug-in that uses the power of the AI chatbot tool to craft funnier, snarkier, more engaging, or friendlier tweets and replies. You can select the topic you want to post about, your emotional tone, and the language, and ChatGPT will do the rest. You can even edit the message afterwards if you don’t like some of its wording.

If you don’t like the ChatGPT interface and want to change it to your own preferences, give GPT-EZ a try. It lets you customize the UI of the ChatGPT website, including its color scheme and font styles, as well as a range of other options. It also lets you more readily copy and continue conversations with ChatGPT, and makes it easier to download your conversation logs.

Make the most of AI chatbots by using some of the most highly rated prompts. SnackPrompt lists and ranks the best prompts made by other chatbot users the world over, giving you access to some of the latest and greatest AI functions.

One of ChatGPT’s greatest limitations is its inability to access recent information. Even if you’re using the latest GPT-4 language model, it still only has access to information from up to 2021. With WebChatGPT, you can give ChatGPT the ability to search the web for more recent sources of information. Grab the extension from the Chrome Web Store, and just toggle it on when using ChatGPT to enjoy this handy feature.

Love YouTube tutorials, but don’t want to sit through the preamble? Have this ChatGPT extension summarize the instructions for you. Simply grab the transcription from the YouTube video page, then input it into the plug-in and you’ll get an instant summary. It also works for articles, emails, or scientific papers.

Facebook owner Meta is working on an artificial intelligence (AI) system that it hopes will be more powerful than GPT-4, the large language model developed by OpenAI that powers ChatGPT Plus. If successful, that could add much more competition to the world of generative AI chatbots — and potentially bring a host of serious problems along with it.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is aiming to launch its new AI model in 2024. The company reportedly wants the new model to be “several times more powerful” than Llama 2, the AI tool it launched as recently as July 2023.

People were in awe when ChatGPT came out, impressed by its natural language abilities as an AI chatbot. But when the highly anticipated GPT-4 large language model came out, it blew the lid off what we thought was possible with AI, with some calling it the early glimpses of AGI (artificial general intelligence).

The creator of the model, OpenAI, calls it the company’s “most advanced system, producing safer and more useful responses.” Here’s everything you need to know about it, including how to use it and what it can do.

What is GPT-4?

GPT-4 is a new language model created by OpenAI that can generate text that is similar to human speech. It advances the technology used by ChatGPT, which is currently based on GPT-3.5. GPT is the acronym for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, a deep learning technology that uses artificial neural networks to write like a human.

The Zoom video-calling app has just added its own “AI Companion” assistant that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs) from ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Facebook owner Meta. The tool is designed to help you catch up on meetings you missed and devise quick responses to chat messages.

Zoom’s developer says the AI Companion “empowers individuals by helping them be more productive, connect and collaborate with teammates, and improve their skills.”

