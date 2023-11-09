AT&T Networks Prepare for Hurricane Idalia – AT&T Newsroom



September 1, 2023, 4:40 p.m. ET

The FirstNet team continues to support public safety and FirstNet subscribers with communications solutions in Florida, including generators and a SatCOLT (Satellite Cell on Light Truck) in Cross City and a generator in Havana. So far, public safety – spanning state and local agencies – have made 13 FirstNet emergency support requests for Hurricane Idalia.

To aid in the recovery efforts, the AT&T Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) team is maintaining their base camp operations in Florida so that network assets can be quickly deployed to support public safety and our customers.

Our wireless network in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina continues to operate at more than 99% of normal. Our network teams continue to navigate storm damage to deploy and refuel generators until commercial power is restored. We have additional generators in the region and are deploying them as needed.

As power restoration and debris cleanup continues, our wireline teams have made significant progress with restoring home phone and internet service. Although equipment that serves an area can be powered and online, we may not be aware of specific in-home service impact until customers return to their homes and commercial power is restored. Commercial power outages can affect service for our customers even once our repairs are made. To sign up for one-time service restoration texts, wireline customers can visit att.com/outages.

We remain focused on keeping our customers, their families and the public safety community connected.

August 31, 2023, 5:57 p.m. ET

Overall, our wireless network in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina is operating at more than 99% of normal. To help our Postpaid & PREPAID customers in affected areas stay connected, we are waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data through September 8, 2023.

Customers in affected areas may be experiencing home phone and internet service interruptions due to storm damage and commercial power outages. In areas where the storm has already cleared, our network teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to gain access, assess damage and restore service.

All of our major network facilities remain online, however some are currently running on a backup power source at this time. Where it is safe to do so, we are deploying additional backup power to these facilities and refueling generators, as needed.

Our teams and FirstNet liaisons are in contact with federal, state, and local officials on our deployment efforts to support public safety and the communities impacted by the storm. In Florida, this includes a FirstNet request for a Satellite Cell on Light Truck (SatCOLT) in Cross City.

In Perry, the FirstNet team also completed a request for a generator during a power outage. An additional request for an in-building wireless solution is in progress for Havana.

We understand how important it is to stay connected and will continue to work around the clock and provide updates as our recovery work continues.



August 30, 2023, 2:56 p.m. ET

Our thoughts are with the people of Florida as Hurricane Idalia moves through the state. At this time, we are beginning to see limited impacts to both our wireless and wireline network in the Big Bend area. Our teams are also monitoring for potential network impacts as the storm moves through Florida and additional states, including Georgia and South Carolina.

The AT&T Weather Operations Center has a team of degreed meteorologists that have been working around the clock to have the latest forecasts and insights – and are an essential part of our network disaster preparation and recovery. Their expertise aids in mitigating the risk of impact to the AT&T network and assets, and helps to keep our employees safe.

The FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG) continues to support public safety and FirstNet subscribers and is prepared to deploy assets as needed across the region.

We have one of the industry’s largest and most advanced disaster response programs to help keep communications running during disasters. As part of these efforts, more than 80 AT&T Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) team members and AT&T employees traveled from around the country to begin staging network assets in Florida so that they are ready to move into affected areas as quickly and safely as possible.

We continue to monitor any impacts from Idalia and will provide additional network status updates. As always, our focus remains on keeping our customers, their families and first responders connected throughout the storm.

August 31, 2023, 12:53 p.m. ET

To help support our customers in areas* recently impacted by Hurricane Idalia, we are waiving the following charges for residential and business wireline orders placed now through September 30, 2023.

For assistance, customers in affected areas can call 800-288-2020 (consumer) and 844-429-1875 (small business).

Florida: Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, Wakulla

Georgia: Brooks, Clinch, Cook, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor

August 31, 2023, 12:05 p.m. ET

To help our wireless customers stay connected through this difficult time, we are waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers with billing addresses in zip codes* across affected areas in Florida and Georgia from August 31, 2023 through September 8, 2023.

Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.

30413, 30434, 30477, 30627, 30628, 30629, 30633, 30646, 30647, 30803, 30818, 30823, 30833, 31006, 31039, 31076, 31081, 31601, 31602, 31603, 31604, 31605, 31606, 31620, 31623, 31625, 31627, 31629, 31630, 31631, 31632, 31634, 31635, 31635, 31636, 31637, 31638, 31641, 31643, 31647, 31648, 31649, 31649, 31698, 31699, 31720, 32008, 32013, 32024, 32025, 32038, 32052, 32053, 32055, 32056, 32059, 32060, 32061, 32062, 32064, 32066, 32071, 32094, 32096, 32326, 32327, 32331, 32336, 32337, 32340, 32341, 32344, 32345, 32346, 32347, 32348, 32350, 32355, 32356, 32357, 32358, 32359, 32361, 32619, 32621, 32625, 32626, 32628, 32639, 32644, 32648, 32668, 32680, 32683, 32692, 32693, 32696, 34423, 34428, 34429, 34433, 34434, 34436, 34441, 34442, 34445, 34446, 34447, 34448, 34449, 34450, 34451, 34452, 34453, 34460, 34461, 34464, 34465, 34487, 34498

August 31, 2023, 11:19 a.m. ET

Join us in supporting communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

A one-time donation will be added to your mobile phone bill. All donations must be authorized by the account holder. Message & Data Rates May Apply.

Text IDALIA to 90999 to make a one-time donation of $10 to the American Red Cross.

Text DISASTER to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation to the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

Orlando, Fla., August 28, 2023

AT&T* has initiated its storm preparedness plan as Hurricane Idalia tracks toward Florida. The AT&T Weather Operations Center has a team of degreed meteorologists delivering business-specific weather intelligence, analytics and forecasts. Their expertise aids in mitigating the risk of impact to the AT&T network and assets, and helps to keep our employees safe.

“Customers rely on us, especially during major storms,” said Joe York, president, AT&T Gulf States. That’s why we practice readiness drills and simulations throughout the year. And we do all we can to have our networks prepared when severe weather strikes. We’ve worked for the past few days to position equipment and crews and are ready to respond if needed. We’re also closely linked with Florida public officials in their storm response efforts.”

We encourage our customers and residents in areas potentially affected by the storm to prepare as well. Below are communication tips to help you stay connected.

FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG)™ – led by a dedicated team of former first responders – is working around the clock to support public safety’s emergency communications and has liaisons engaged with local and federal agencies.

In addition, AT&T’s Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) program is one of the largest in the country. Our NDR fleet consists of more than 15,500 portable generators, 400+ communications solutions, over 2,000 pieces of logistical support equipment including fuel trailers, and amphibious vehicles that can be quickly deployed to support public safety and our customers, including:

