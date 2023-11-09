PewDiePie calls for MrBeast to delete his YouTube channel after … – Dexerto

Trending streaming, TV, Movies and pop culture news, features and more

YouTube star PewDiePie has jokingly called for MrBeast to delete his channel after surpassing him in subs, digging up old tweets from the popular philanthropist.

After years of making a wide variety of content on his YouTube channel, MrBeast became the most subscribed creator on the platform, surpassing PewDiePie’s 111 million sub count.

Having amassed over seven million more subs in the weeks since — fans were anxiously awaiting PewDiePie’s reaction to losing his crown.

He finally responded on December 12, jokingly calling for MrBeast to delete his YouTube channel.

In a video titled “MrBeast passed me in subs,” PewDiePie began by congratulating the creator for getting over 111 million subscribers on his main channel.

However, after talking about a few books to show he “doesn’t care,” about losing his spot as the top YouTuber, Pewd’s said: “Congrats MrBeast. Obviously, I’m just joking — but delete your channel as promised. You have 24 hours.”

(Topic starts at 11:54 in the video)

As he called for MrBeast to delete his account, he showed two tweets from the YouTuber. In one, he said: “Make it interesting. Last to hit 100 Million subscribers has to delete their channel.”

PewDiePie reached 100 Million subs on August 24, 2019 — over two years before MrBeast took the reign as the most subscribed YouTube creator.

He also showed a tweet where MrBeast said he would delete his account if he got close to PewDiePie’s subscriber count. However, it appears that the tweet is no longer available.

While it’s unlikely we’ll see any accounts disappear anytime soon, it’ll be interesting to see how MrBeast responds to the call-out.

