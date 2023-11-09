Binance Executives Exit as the Regulatory Heat on the Largest … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Bloomberg Markets Americas. Live from New York, is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

If the only thing you know about sports is who wins and who loses, you are missing the highest stakes action of all. The business owners that power this multibillion dollar industry are changing, and a new era of the business of sports is underway. From media and technology to finance and real estate, leagues and teams across the globe have matured into far more than just back page entertainment. And the decisions they make have huge consequences, not just for the bottom line, but for communities, cities, even entire countries.

Black Swan Fund Manager Says Start Worrying When Fed Cuts Rates

Major Retailer’s Struggles Flash Warning Signs for Canadian Economy

Fed’s Barkin, Bostic Say Full Impact of Rate Hikes Yet to Come

Mexico Passes 2024 Budget Without Funding for Acapulco Recovery

US Continuing Jobless Claims Rise for Seventh Straight Week

AllianceBernstein Offers Banks Funding in Return for Clients

Rogers Communications Beats on Strong Back-to-School Sales

JPMorgan is Working With US Regulators on Generative AI Pilot Projects

Mizuho Said to Raise Rakuten Securities Stake to Almost 50%

Nexi Confirms Full-Year Guidance Amid Europe Fintech Turmoil

JPMorgan is Working With US Regulators on Generative AI Pilot Projects

US Won’t Lose Its AI Lead to China Anytime Soon, Inflection AI CEO Says

AI Will Cut Cost of Animated Films by 90%, Jeff Katzenberg Says

Big EU States Cautious on Tapping Profits From Russian Assets

Former Far-Right Leader Shot in Spain, Complicating Premier Race

Ken Griffin Gives $30 Million to Medal of Honor Museum in Texas

NYC Rents Retreat From Record Highs as Market Starts to Cool

The designated hitter hasn't always lived up to its title after 2 full MLB seasons in both leagues

No. 5 Washington looks to preserve its perfect record when the Huskies host No. 13 Utah

Trump’s an Amateur When It Comes to Courtroom Antics

Making Farfetch Fashionable to Investors Again Is a Stretch

Investors Are Rationally Crazy to Buy UBS’s CoCos

America’s Subways and Buses Face Deep Service Cuts as Federal Money Ends

The Goldilocks Economy Feels Just Right, But the Bears Always Show Up

US Veterans Got a Mortgage Break. Now They’re Losing Their Homes

With Hollywood Strikes Over, TV Networks Race to Salvage Their Season

US Economy Scores Low on New Index Measuring Nation’s Well-Being

UK Prepares to Hike Wind Farm Prices as Developers Struggle

South Africa’s Climate Adviser Rebuts Report Target to Be Missed

South Africans Are Going Green to Escape Incessant Power Cuts

Korea Launches Campaign Against Bedbugs as Anxiety Spreads

Affordable Housing Taxes Sweep the Ballots in Three US Cities

Galaxy’s Novogratz Says No Crypto Rules Before 2024 Election, Expected Bitcoin ETF Approval

Bitcoin Rallies Past Terra Crash Level in Win for Bruised Bulls

City Minister Says Crypto Increasingly Important to London’s Portfolio

Changpeng Zhao, billionaire and chief executive officer of Binance Holdings Ltd., speaks during a session at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal in 2022.

The billionaire founder of crypto’s biggest exchange Binance Holdings Ltd. sought to defend the platform following the exits of executives who had been helping the company navigate a widening regulatory crisis.

Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao said “we continue to BUILD, and continue to hire” in a tweet on Friday after Binance’s chief strategy officer, general counsel and a compliance official departed, stirring fresh questions about the outlook for an exchange that’s facing probes in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.

