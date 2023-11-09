Everything coming to Hulu in April 2023 – Digital Trends

If you want a wide array of classic movies, favorite TV shows, and new content you can’t find anywhere else, Hulu is the streamer for you. From exciting original series like Tiny Beautiful Things starring WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn and Merritt Wever and the psychological drama Saint X to the season three premiere of the cult comedy Dave, Hulu subscribers will have something for everyone in the household.

The full list of Hulu’s new arrivals in April 2023 is below, along with the movies, shows, and documentaries we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.

Black Clover (complete seasons 1-2 SUBBED & DUBBED)

Dr. Stone (complete season 1 SUBBED & DUBBED)

Log Horizon (complete season 1 SUBBED & DUBBED)

Overlord (complete season 2 SUBBED & DUBBED)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (complete season 1 SUBBED & DUBBED)

Toriko (complete season 1 DUBBED)

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bachelorette (2012)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blackthorn (2011)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

The Fan (1996)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Father Of The Bride (1991)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Made In America (1993)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

We Own The Night (2007)

Chainsaw Man (complete season 1 Dubbed)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

The Good Mothers (complete limited series)

The Pope: Answers

Reginald the Vampire (complete season 1)

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

Dave ( season 3 premiere)

Spy x Family (season 1, part 2 DUBBED)

The Last Stand (2013)

Tiny Beautiful Things (new, complete limited series)

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla

Beast of Burden (2018)

The Honeymoon (2022)

Medieval (2022)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015)

13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen Of Versailles (2012)

War with Grandpa (2020)

Blood Money (complete season 1)

Ice Road Truckers (complete season 3)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (complete season 1)

The Weekend (2019)

Am I Being Unreasonable? (complete season 1)

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Single Drunk Female (complete season 2)

Door Mouse (2022)

The Offering (2023)

Section 8 (2022)

She Will (2021)

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash (complete season 1)

Denis Ultimate Mishmash (complete season 1)

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash (complete season 1)

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash (complete season 1)

KONOSUBA (complete season 1 SUBBED & DUBBED)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash (complete seasons 2-3)

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash (complete season 1)

Mob Psycho 100 (complete season 1 SUBBED & DUBBED)

One Piece (episodes 153-325 DUBBED)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: complete season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

New Girl (complete series)

The Quake (2018)

Algiers, America (two-episode docuseries premiere)

Quasi (2023)

Joyride (2022)

Love Me (complete season 2)

Poker Face (2022)

Dear Mama (two-episode series premiere)

Secrets of the Elephants (docuseries premiere)

Saint X (three-episode series premiere)

There There (2022)

Clock (2023)

Banana Split (2018)

Paradise City (2022)

Black Nativity (2013)

With Huluween in the rearview mirror, Hulu isn’t wasting any time getting ready for the holidays. Earlier this week, Hulu officially ushered in the Huludays with a lineup of Christmas movies that includes some genuine classics of the season, as well as some made-for-TV films with a few familiar faces.

Many of the Christmas films on Hulu are celebrating anniversaries in 2023, including our favorite Christmas action film, Die Hard, which is marking its 35th anniversary. However, Hulu will only be streaming Die Hard through November 30. The majority of the other incoming Christmas anniversary flicks will arrive on Thursday, November 23, including Four Christmases (15th anniversary), Jack Frost (25th anniversary), and Elf (20th anniversary).

In November, PBS is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a number of special episodes and documentaries. And it starts with a new series, A People’s History of Native America. The first episode of that show looks at what really happened to Pocahontas, and how her tragic tale was sanitized and turned into a pop culture legend that had little to do with the truth.

Many of last month’s best shows on PBS, including Little Bird and World on Fire, will continue during November. However, for our monthly guide to everything coming to PBS in November, we’re focusing on the new series and specials.

A People’s History of Native America on PBS Origins

New Series Premiere: Wednesday, November 1

There’s good news for Netflix subscribers in November. The list of TV shows and movies heading out the door is extremely short this month. Only a few great titles like Arrival, Hook, Fences, Accepted, and Stuart Little are among the departing films. Netflix is also losing a handful of reality shows, but the only one really worthwhile is The Amazing Race, which is dropping seasons 5 and 7 from its available episodes. Beyond that, the most enticing thing Netflix is saying goodbye to is the comedy special, Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian. What’s the deal with that?

Even if you’ll miss these titles, there’s always something new on Netflix. However, you have more than enough time to catch them thanks to two extended holiday weekends. So check out our round-up of everything leaving Netflix in November 2023 and start making your streaming plans now. Our picks for the month are in bold.

