Car drives off into lake | News | theadanews.com – Theadanews

The Ada Fire Department along with EMS and Ada police Officers stand by at the scene of the crash Wednesday.

The vehicle that was driven into the pond near Landrum ENT on Arlington Street. Wednesday.

News Intern

A car drove off Arlington Street into the lake near Landrum ENT Wednesday afternoon. Before the vehicle left the road, it was seen driving on the wrong side of the street. Another vehicle called the unusual behavior in and the Ada Police Department along with the Fire Department and EMS showed up to investigate the scene. Police Office Mason Campbell said that the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel which caused the incident. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Mercy Hospital to treat whatever medical emergency had happened along with any sustained injuries from the incident. The driver as of now has not been identified and his condition is unknown.

News Intern

