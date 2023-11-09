An Early Look at Tesla's 2023.20 Update and Its Features – Not a Tesla App

Preparations are underway for Tesla’s next software update, version 2023.20. Although currently in testing, this update has been drawing attention since it was first noticed last week. Considering Tesla’s 2023.12 update brought numerous new features, it appears this next may be smaller. However, we now have our first look at some of the features included in Tesla’s 2023.20 update.

A noteworthy improvement under the upcoming update pertains to tire service tracking. Post-update, vehicle owners can track how many miles have been driven since their last tire service. This feature can prove valuable for monitoring mileage since your last tire rotation, changing to new tires, or switching between season-specific tires.

You or your service center will need to manually reset the counter each time your tires are serviced. You can view the mileage traveled or reset your counter by navigating to Controls > Service.

The official release notes state:

Go to Controls > Service to see how many miles it’s been since your last tire service.

When you get your tires rotated, replaced, or swapped, tap ‘Reset’ to reset the counter.

Another feature gaining more ground is text size adjustment. While ‘Text Size’ was introduced in the 2023.12 update, the ability to adjust the size of the text in the vehicle’s UI was limited to select languages. The feature has now been extended to all languages supported by Tesla. This expansion affirms Tesla’s commitment to accessibility for its global user base, ensuring a seamless experience across different regions and languages.

While the Text Size feature in update 2023.12 only applied to the Model 3 and Model Y, it’s not clear whether update 2023.20 also introduces the feature to the Model S and Model X. Based on Tesla’s feature release history, this feature will likely apply to at least the redesigned Model S and Model X in the future, but it’s not immediately clear whether that is happening with this update.

The release notes for 2023.20 state:

Large text size feature is now available in all supported languages.

To update your settings, go to Controls > Display > Text Size.

Although Tesla does not provide release dates for upcoming software updates, we may see update 2023.20 start rolling out in the next week or two. This timing can change if Tesla uncovers issues that need to be addressed before a public release.

As we anticipate the rollout of 2023.20, it’s worth reflecting on the last major update – 2023.12.1. This update significantly enriched Tesla’s features, particularly for Model 3 and Model Y. One standout was steering wheel customization. A long press on the left scroll button revealed a host of adjustable settings and functions.

Moreover, introducing the new search function facilitated more accessible access to controls and settings, along with points of interest that included photos and reviews. The ability to adjust wipers using the steering wheel scroll wheel emerged as a valuable, undocumented feature.

Perhaps one of the most user-friendly updates was the option of Standard or Large text sizes for the touchscreen display, which now applies to all languages under the 2023.20 update.

Other improvements included optional gear chimes for Model 3/Y, the transition of Tesla’s Spotify player to a web-based format, enhanced phone call controls, and vision-based speed assist feature expansion. Tesla also broadened Zoom availability to more countries, added writing support for legacy Model S and Model X in China, and continued to make user interface enhancements.

While this is an early look at the upcoming features update 2023.20, it provides a glimpse into Tesla’s continuing pursuit of improving user experience and convenience. There may be additional features in this update that are not listed here since not all Tesla features are available for every vehicle or region.

As we wait for the public release, it’s evident that Tesla continues to push boundaries in its software development, setting high standards in the electric vehicle market.

Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin adds a new dimension to its innovative landscape with the debut of its strikingly modern lobby. As visitors enter, they are immediately transported into what appears to be the future of corporate interiors. The recently opened space is a testament to the company’s commitment to blending design with functionality, featuring the Tesla Model Y charging amidst a visually engaging environment illuminated by undulating neon lights and adorned with chic metallic touches.

This lobby isn’t merely a space to cross; it’s an experience. Public access began last Sunday, and it already boasts an array of engaging features, such as a merchandise vending machine that offers Tesla-branded items at the touch of a button. Visitors watch as the lobby’s robot, capable of pouring beer and preparing coffee, adds a playful yet sophisticated element to the visitor experience.

The lobby is thoughtfully laid over two floors, providing comfortable seating for guests on both levels. The design centerpiece is the reception area, which features a large, geometric desk operated by welcoming Tesla staff. The early visuals shared by the company showcase these elements, highlighting the meticulous attention to detail that has gone into creating this space.

"Hey ? I want a ☕️ please"

Giga Berlin ????

Tell me another place where you can get a coffee served by a robot while you wait to buy a car or explore the factory.

I’ll wait ☝?

Thanks @elonmusk ??!

We’re definitely living in the future! pic.twitter.com/Lr1bWFTtMy

Nestled in Grünheide, just outside the urban buzz of Berlin, the Gigafactory stands as a beacon of Tesla’s manufacturing might. The factory’s focus on the Model Y SUV has led to a remarkable production cadence of 5,000 weekly vehicles. In a recent visit, Musk hinted at an exciting future for the factory, with plans to produce an affordable $25,000 Tesla, making sustainable transportation options more available to the masses.

Adding Giga Berlin as a manufacturing site for Tesla’s ambitious Model 2 represents a pragmatic pivot in the company’s global strategy. With its roots stretching from the initial plans in Mexico to the assembly lines in Texas and now extending to Germany, Tesla’s path reflects a responsive and adaptive approach to the ever-changing landscape of global manufacturing.

By situating production within the European market, Tesla appears to align its operational logistics with regional market dynamics, potentially streamlining the delivery process and enhancing its competitive edge in a critical EV market.

Tesla’s vision for its Berlin Gigafactory doesn’t stop at vehicle production. The company is looking to broaden its horizons with a significant expansion set to commence in early 2024. These plans include constructing a water recycling system and adding a second production facility to its existing infrastructure. Moreover, a future-focused battery recycling plant is also on the cards, underscoring Tesla’s dedication to sustainability and innovation.

Giga Berlin — Das Juwel Deutschlands ??

– Elon Musk @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/jxKO0jubii

In September, Tesla introduced its updated Model 3. The car received a number of changes, from the exterior and interior, to improvements under the hood. One of the significant changes was the addition of a HEPA filter, so there is a possibility that the company will also provide Bioweapon Defense Mode.

Tesla’s official Weibo account (via @VidasL/X) today posted information about HEPA filters in its cars. The company did not list specific models that are equipped with them. However, one of the images contained a new Model 3, and the text on it talked about HEPA filters and their effectiveness.

Previously, the car could not be equipped with the much larger HEPA filter. However, it was a feature that highly desired by the owners as it could provide the Bioweapon Defense Mode feature. Since Tesla has largely upgraded the Model 3 and made a fundamental redesign, installing a HEPA filter appears to now have become possible.

Bioweapon Defense Mode is an advanced air filtration system to protect vehicle occupants from various air pollutants. It uses a HEPA filter to condition the air inside the vehicle, and provides protection against exhaust fumes, smoke, allergens, airborne pathogens, and other potentially hazardous particles.

HEPA is a high-performance molecular air filter with more than 99.97% efficiency, providing hospital-grade air filtration. The filter is capable of capturing particles up to 0.3 micrometers in diameter, and also has a secondary filtration system with activated carbon filters to remove odors, gases, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and mold spores.

As of now, Tesla has not made an official announcement that its updated Model 3 will have Bioweapon Defense Mode. However, the installation of a HEPA filter in the car hints that it may be available to owners down the line. In September, @VidasL reported that he had discovered the Bioweapon Defense Mode for Model 3 in the Tesla App. It appears this also was a hint at the addition of the long-awaited feature to the only Tesla model that did not have it.

Update: Tesla has now edited their post on Weibo. The text remains the same, but the background is now of the updated Model Y in China with ambient lighting on the dash, instead of the new Model 3. It appears that sharing the image with the Model 3 may have been a mistake, but we should know more soon.

