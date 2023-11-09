Binance.US Gets Judge's Approval to Buy Voyager Digital Despite … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Manulife Beats Estimates on Momentum From Its Asia Business
Black Swan Fund Manager Says Start Worrying When Fed Cuts Rates
Fed’s Barkin, Bostic Say Full Impact of Rate Hikes to Come
Mexico Passes 2024 Budget Without Funding for Acapulco Recovery
US Continuing Jobless Claims Rise for Seventh Straight Week
Nuclear Is Out, Hydrogen Is In: Where Countries Put Energy R&D Money
Thai Airways Slams Rolls-Royce for Tougher Stance on Pricing
Israel’s Archeologists Are Helping Locate Those Killed by Hamas
A Man, a Van, a Plan: Twitch CEO Seeks to Charm Angry Streamers
Apple Risks $14 Billion Tax Bill in Setback at Top EU Court
JPMorgan is Working With US Regulators on Generative AI Pilot Projects
US Won’t Lose Its AI Lead to China Anytime Soon, Inflection AI CEO Says
AI Will Cut Cost of Animated Films by 90%, Jeff Katzenberg Says
Biden Supports UAW Organizing Tesla, Toyota Workers
Sunak’s Team Discusses Cabinet Shakeup as Tories Turn on Braverman
Ken Griffin Gives $30 Million to Medal of Honor Museum in Texas
NYC Rents Retreat From Record Highs as Market Starts to Cool
The designated hitter hasn't always lived up to its title after 2 full MLB seasons in both leagues
No. 5 Washington looks to preserve its perfect record when the Huskies host No. 13 Utah
Trump’s an Amateur When It Comes to Courtroom Antics
Making Farfetch Fashionable to Investors Again Is a Stretch
Investors Are Rationally Crazy to Buy UBS’s CoCos
America’s Subways and Buses Face Deep Service Cuts as Federal Money Ends
The Goldilocks Economy Feels Just Right, But the Bears Always Show Up
US Veterans Got a Mortgage Break. Now They’re Losing Their Homes
With Hollywood Strikes Over, TV Networks Race to Salvage Their Season
US Economy Scores Low on New Index Measuring Nation’s Well-Being
Greenland’s Glaciers Are Shrinking at ‘Unprecedented’ Rate as Earth Warms
Siemens Energy Secures Provisional Guarantees Deal, Reuters Says
South Africans Are Going Green to Escape Incessant Power Cuts
Korea Launches Campaign Against Bedbugs as Anxiety Spreads
Affordable Housing Taxes Sweep the Ballots in Three US Cities
Galaxy’s Novogratz Says No Crypto Rules Before 2024 Election, Expected Bitcoin ETF Approval
Bitcoin Rallies Past Terra Crash Level in Win for Bruised Bulls
City Minister Says Crypto Increasingly Important to London’s Portfolio
Voyager Digital Ltd. won court approval to sell itself to Binance.US, the US arm of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, after four days of contentious bankruptcy hearings in which state and federal regulators joined a handful of investors in opposing the approximately $1 billion deal.
US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles said he would give Voyager permission to try to close the Binance.US sale and a related payout plan which may give customers about 73% of what they are owed, depending on where prices for various cryptocoins land in the coming weeks. Wiles rejected claims by lawyers for the US Securities and Exchange Commission that parts of the deal and the plan violate federal law.
