PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July: Call of Duty: Black Ops … – PlayStation

Today we’re happy to reveal the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July. The Monthly Games lineup of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling – Extinction is Forever will be available to PlayStation Plus members on Tuesday, July 4 until Monday July 31.

Let’s take a closer look at each of the games in turn.

Black Ops Cold War drops fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths as you battle around the globe in iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more. As an elite operative, follow the trail of a shadowy figure on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. Descend into the dark center of a global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson, as well as a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making. Beyond the Campaign, Cold War brings an arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next generation of Multiplayer and Zombies experiences. Cold War brings an arsenal of weapons and equipment into thrilling Multiplayer and Zombies experiences.

Return to the mysterious town of Bright Falls in this remaster of the award-winning cinematic action game from Remedy Entertainment (Control, Max Payne), featuring overhauled visuals and new features. Troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of. Wake is soon forced to question his sanity, as page by page, the story comes true before his eyes: a hostile presence of supernatural darkness is taking over everyone it finds, turning them against him. He has no choice but to confront the forces of darkness armed only with his flashlight, a handgun and what remains of his shredded mind. His nightmarish journey to find answers to the mind-bending mystery he faces will lead him into the terrifying depths of the night.

Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure. Discover the destructive force of the human race as it corrupts, pollutes and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment day by day. Explore various 3D side-scrolling areas and defend your tiny furballs, feed them, watch them grow up, notice their unique personalities and fears and most importantly, help them to survive. Use the cover of night to stealthily guide your litter towards a safer place. Spend the day resting in an improvised shelter and plan your next move carefully – it could be the last for you and your cubs.

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday, July 3 to add NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Trek to Yomi to their game library.

Also, check out our PlayStation Plus monthly games-inspired playlist on Spotify, which will be refreshed with new songs every month.

