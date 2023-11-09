Microsoft And Sony’s Activision Battle May Be Starting To Tilt In Xbox’s Favor – Forbes

Modern Warfare 2

While Microsoft has consistently been slamming up against regulators across the UK, EU and US that often directly parrot Sony talking points as a way of pushing back against its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it’s possible things may be starting to turn in its favor.

A few different updates have happened in this ongoing battle, and they’re all good for Microsoft.

First, there’s a report circulating from Reuters that claims that the EU’s European Commission may be leaning toward approving Microsoft’s deal, as the company’s latest moves of securing contracts with Nintendo and NVIDIA for Call of Duty/Activision game access seem to have adequately addressed concerns about the deal. At least for everyone but Sony. This report also says that despite being previously mentioned, this support of the deal would not be conditional on some sort of asset split where they’d have to spin off Blizzard or Call of Duty itself.

Second, the FTC has just ruled in Microsoft’s favor as the company tries to get access to internal Sony documents. While the date range of those documents has been limited, an FTC judge says that Sony does have to turn over a large number of documents, including, perhaps some highly sensitive information that may show how much Sony has paid to third party publishers to specifically keep their games off Game Pass, as Microsoft has accused them of paying these “blocking fees” in the past.

Xbox Game Pass

The argument here is that Sony is being hypocritical with their concerns about Xbox taking Call of Duty off PlayStation (even though Microsoft has repeatedly said it won’t) if Sony is shown as paying outright to prevent games from coming to Xbox’s Game Pass. And since Sony is the main complainant in this case, that would perhaps damage its credibility and arguments attempting to prevent the deal.

There are still hurdles to overcome. The UK’s CMA still seems fairly hostile to the deal. The FTC ruling is not a tacit endorsement of the entire endeavor, it’s just siding with Microsoft on one portion of the fight here.

The longer this goes on, and the more regions approve this deal, the more this may start to feel like a lost cause for Sony, who may end up watching Microsoft take over Activision, Blizzard and Call of Duty and then not exactly be amused with how this whole process went down, which has turned pretty nasty. While it does seem likely that Microsoft will indeed honor its word and keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, expect the most barebones of licensing deals possible, which may be true of other big games as well like Diablo 4. While this is far from settled, it’s possible Sony may end up regretting sinking so much time and money and badly damaging their relationship with Microsoft, which has gone from a passive rivalry to something more outright hostile.

