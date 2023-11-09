There is a lot to look forward to with the iPhone 15 series. Most importantly, it heralds the arrival of USB-C ports, solid-state buttons, the 3 nm A17 Bionic (now complete with a second co-processor), a telephoto camera and much more. However, a sketchy rumour on Weibo says Apple has yet another subtle yet important upgrade in store for the iPhone 15 Pro models.
Apple supposedly plans to up the maximum available storage on the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra, depending on who you ask) to 2 TB. The tricked-out variant will supposedly cost an eye-watering RMB 20,000 (US$2,906). That is about 53% higher than the 1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is listed for RMB 13,000 (US$1,890) on JD.com, a popular Chinese e-commerce website. If rumours about its US$1,800 asking price for the 1 TB variant are accurate, the aforementioned version will easily breach the US$2,000 frontier.
It is unknown if its younger siblings (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro) will get the same storage upgrade. Based on what we know so far, it seems unlikely. Apple will, in all likelihood, keep the 2 TB storage tier exclusive to the iPhone 15 Ultra/Pro Max to further differentiate it from the rest of the lineup. As always, the above information is a rumour and should be treated with extra scepticism, more so because it comes from a relatively unknown source.
Buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon
Weibo
via Twitter
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Shady iPhone 15 Pro Max rumour highlights 2 TB storage variant – Notebookcheck.net
There is a lot to look forward to with the iPhone 15 series. Most importantly, it heralds the arrival of USB-C ports, solid-state buttons, the 3 nm A17 Bionic (now complete with a second co-processor), a telephoto camera and much more. However, a sketchy rumour on Weibo says Apple has yet another subtle yet important upgrade in store for the iPhone 15 Pro models.