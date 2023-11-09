Fortnite is Now Available on Amazon’s Fire TV & Amazon Luna – Cord Cutters News



Today Amazon announced that customers in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom can now play Fortnite on their Fire TVs and Fire Tablets.

The best part is Amazon Prime members can play the game for free with their Prime membership. You can also get the game as part of Amazon’s cloud gaming subscription service Luna+.

“Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the U.S. and we’re thrilled to bring the title to the service,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “We’re committed to making gaming more accessible and more affordable, without the need for expensive hardware.”

To be able to play it on your Fire TV, you will need a game controller. Right now, Amazon’s official Luna Wireless Controller is on sale for $49.99, down from the typical $69.99.

Compatible devices:

To check which Fire TV device you have, visit Which Fire TV Device Do I Have?

Fire Tablets:

Check out Set Up Amazon Luna on Your Fire Tablet for more information.

Here is how Amazon describes the Luna controller:

