Nothing Phone 2: Price, availability, specifications, and more – Pocketnow

Here’s everything we know about the Nothing Phone 2 that launched on July 11th, 2023.

After months of speculation, on July 11, 2023, Nothing finally announced Phone 2, the successor to its first phone, which brings a refined design and improved hardware to give users access to a device that's said to be more mindful and has the intention to help reduce screen interactions.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, run by Nothing OS 2.0, and featuring an improved Glyph interface, the device brings with it many new features, and here we will dive into everything you need to know about the latest device from Carl Pei's Nothing.

Unlike the Nothing Phone 1, which focused on availability and market presence in Europe and Asia, the Nothing Phone 2 will be available in North America at launch. Its two colors — white and dark gray — will be available in three variants, 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB, and will cost $599, $699, and $799, respectively. We've detailed the pricing in Canada, UK, and Europe in the table below:

Country

8GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB

United States

$599

$699

$799

Canada

$929

$999

$1,099

UK

£579

£629

£699

Europe

€679

€729

€849

If based in the United States, you can grab the device early on July 13 from a pop-up store in New York — there will also be additional perks offered at the location on a first-come, first-serve basis. But if you plan on placing a pre-order, those open from Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 11:30 am ET. Lastly, public availability for the device will be open for US, UK, and Europe buyers from Monday, July 17, 2023, at 4:00 am ET.

The Nothing Phone 2 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with LTPO technology. It ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and also has a 50-megapixel dual camera setup. Powering it all is a 4,700 mAh cell that will allow for all day use.

When one looks at the Nothing Phone 2, it's clear that the focus during its design stage was on making refinements and delivering a phone that evoked a more complete and premium feeling. The phone features a build of glass and aluminum, with the iconic Glyph Interface still being the star of the show. But with its pillowed glass back and refined design, both on the inside and outside, we feel Nothing has achieved what it desired.

Nothing Phone 2 features an IP54 rating.

As for the display, the increased size of the chassis means there's a larger panel on the front, measuring 6.7 inches; plus, it also has narrower bezels compared to the Nothing Phone 1. There are also other upgrades in display hardware on the Nothing Phone 2 that will improve the user experience.

First is the shift to using an LTPO panel, which enables adaptive refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz. And second, there's an increase in display brightness, 1,000 nits for the outdoor mode and a peak of 1,600 nits for HDR scenarios. The resolution remains at FHD+ (2412×1080), and Corning still makes the display glass.

With the Nothing Phone 2, one of the biggest headline-generating decisions was the shift to a Snapdragon 8 series processor instead of using a mid-range chipset as seen on the Nothing Phone 1.

The chipset in use is confirmed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which, according to the brand, is bringing an 80% improvement in overall device performance, with app opening speeds also becoming twice as fast compared to the Nothing Phone 1.

This particular processor has been lauded for its heat management and efficiency, so we're sure it will make the Nothing Phone 2 more reliable for day-to-day use and intensive multitasking.

Another ancillary benefit of using this chipset is the access to a better image signal processor, which Nothing says is capitalized upon by its improved camera hardware; more on this front ahead in this article.

The Nothing Phone 2, unlike most initial rumors, features a dual camera system reminiscent of its first phone. There's a combination of 50-megapixel wide and 50-megapixel ultrawide sensors in the fray.

Focusing on the 50-megapixel wide camera, Nothing uses the Sony IMX 890 with an aperture of f/1.88, 1/1.56" sensor size, and 1μm pixel size. This allows it to not only capture brighter images but also have more detail present in nighttime shots.

As for the ultrawide, Nothing again uses the Samsung JN1 sensor, seen on the Nothing Phone 1. This sensor wasn't impressive when the device launched but did improve considerably with updates; we are waiting to see what the output with the new image signal processing and camera algorithms will look like.

Coming to the front camera, there's also an upgrade over here, with the Nothing Phone 2 featuring a 32-megapixel sensor that's slightly larger and capable of capturing more detail. Nothing says an improvement in color reproduction should be one of the primary expectations with the new hardware.

As for video capability on the device, the rear camera can default to 4K 60 fps footage, while the front camera tops out at 1080p 60 fps. There's also an action mode on the rear camera to even out shaky footage in situations with lots of movement.

Battery life on the Nothing Phone 1 wasn't a large issue, with the device easily lasting through most days of use. And with the Nothing Phone 2, we expect this performance to be better or closely match its predecessor as it packs a 4,700 mAh cell.

As for charging speeds, there's an increase in the maximum input to 45W (a 12W increase from Nothing Phone 1), which will allow the device to go from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes — a 15-minute improvement. There's also 15W wireless charging support, which Nothing claims will provide a full charge in 130 minutes (2 hours and 10 minutes), and 5W reverse wireless charging to power accessories.

This article wouldn't do justice to the Nothing Phone 2 if we didn't focus on its additional features, the most notable of which is the Glyph interface. For the Nothing Phone 2, the brand has enhanced its most eye-catching element with more segments and granularity in controls, enabling unique sequences. The Glyph composers and use cases, like having a timer function that uses lights on the rear, are some of the other improvements you'll see this year.

There are also additions to the software experience that are coming with Nothing OS 2.0, which are intended to make the device more personal and simpler to use, all with the dot matrix flavor of the brand. As for the software update policy, Nothing promises three years of Android updates, with security patches being made available for four years in a bi-monthly cadence (one security patch every two months.)

With everything that we know about the device, the Nothing Phone 2 is surely a device to be excited about. Yes, it's a larger phone this year, but the hardware packed inside for its starting price of $599 is a tough proposition to beat.

We're excited to see this device make its way to the United States and other regions across the globe and can't wait to experience what it offers.

As an Editor at Pocketnow, Aryan covers all things mobile, be it the latest smartphones, wearables, gaming consoles, or accessories.

His experience using some of the newest hardware from Apple, Google, Samsung (and many others) on the market will come in handy if you’re trying to understand the devices you use better or need help making the right purchase decision.

