The Best Roblox Music And Rhythm Games – GameRant

From Rhythm Master to Robeats, Roblox has some delightfully fun music and rhythm-based games to hop into right away.

Roblox, one of the most popular online games that has continued to grow since its release in 2006, gives players the ability to create fun experiences using Roblox's developer tools. Roblox offers a variety of virtual spaces where anyone can access the ever-growing list of user-generated games, such as its rhythm and music games.

RELATED: Scary Horror Games You Can Play On Roblox (For Free)

Games that allow players to show off their musical talents, role-play to grow a virtual fan base, or battle against rhythmic opponents, have attracted those who want to combine their musical love with their gaming skills.

While many music games on the platform have become clones of larger ones outside the platform, this Friday Night Funkin'-inspired game reigned supreme. Stacking up over 213 million plays, the creator of Monday Morning Misery, MMM Dev, continues to update frequently.

Despite the obvious similarities with Friday Night Funkin', players can take control of either side, with the goal of dominating the other player by getting the best score, the best accuracy, or the least misses. Additionally, a few features not used in the original game are present, which include character customization, and online multiplayer with teams.

It's simple. Participants type their raps on the spot as the audience watches. Auto Rap Battles, created by ARB Dev, Is fully text-based, so no microphone is required. The battle is between 2 players who sit facing one another on stage and take quick turns dissing one another.

The winner, after the votes come in, will kick the loser off the stage and the next opponent is chosen randomly. Whether players want to really rap or just look to have a laugh, is up to them. Gaining over 123 million visits, Auto Rap Battles is surely a quick way to land on a stage with a group of friends and have fun.

Rhythm Master is a single-player anime-styled rhythm game that features a wide range of popular Japanese songs from Sword Art Online, Gurren Lagann, Idol Master, and many more. It has gained over 132 thousand visits since its creation in 2015 by developer Xsitsu. It is specially designed for gamepads or Xbox controllers, but is still functional with a keyboard and mouse as well.

RELATED: Best Roblox Anime Games

The gameplay consists of a single line where the buttons speed across from right to left that needs to be hit with perfect timing. Perfect chains and combos add to the overall high score. During the game, lyrics from the current song appear on the screen for sing-along convenience. This straightforward experience is perfect for practicing rhythm to favorite anime songs.

Trailing in over 13 million visits, Rhythm Track, by Dummiez, is another fast-paced rhythm game to try out. This one, however, takes a much more minimalist approach. Its simplistic UI and dark mode theme throws players into the action without forcing them to scroll through menus.

Input the name or ID of any song in the Roblox library, and it will instantly generate a track. Pick from the difficulty levels of easy, medium, hard, or expert, and start playing. Players who are looking for a challenging game that's stripped down to the most basic and integral mechanics can find that experience with this one.

RoBeats, made by RobeatsDev, has amassed over 242 million visits and won the 2022 Roblox Innovation Award for "Best Audio Design". This rhythm game takes a more RPG approach, dropping players in to explore a small city with others who are currently online.

Pick from hundreds of songs from real musicians, games, anime, and more from the likes of Friday Night Funkin', T-Pazolite, Camellia, Kobaryo, Team Grimoire, and Monstercat. This game continues to be updated regularly with quests to earn currency for more songs and dance moves. Play solo or compete in up to 4-player matches in arenas from difficulties ranging from easy to hard.

Based on the original game by Berserk Studios with the same title, Just Beats and Shapes is a simple yet chaotic experience. It has garnered over 4 million visits since its creation by Vikram200526. This Roblox adaptation is finished with 20 levels and 4 secret multiplayer levels.

The goal is to dodge pink obstacles that come to the rhythm of the music, survive against bosses, and dash around the screen. With a strategic revival system, the more players revive others on their team, the more teammates are able to revive them. When gamers are looking for a challenging game to rise on the leaderboards with, this is a popular pick.

With over 315 million visits, Dance Off by 1yesman9 is a music game to enjoy with casual online friends. Despite its low barrier of entry for players of all skill levels, its competition aspect is still an interesting one. After the players receive the theme of the upcoming round, such as "Boy/Girl Band" or "Futuristic", they have 3 minutes to run around different storefronts to customize everything from their body and hair to clothing and accessories.

They can shop for props such as microphones and guitars to spice up their cosmetic appearance. Buying items such as effects, music packs, dance packs, and even pet companions that can aid in performances are available too. Get on stage and dance to the music as the audience rates it out of 5 stars, and the top 3 will make the podium at the end. The more stars are gained, the more fans and currency are gained, and the more players dance their way to the top of the leaderboard.

Gamers can explore a fantasy-inspired world as they find their way around other virtual pianists. Piano Visualizations 2 by Visual Piano Studios has attracted over 6 million players wanting a comprehensive piano simulator with just a keyboard and mouse.

RELATED: Games To Play If You Like Friday Night Funkin'

Players have access to many unique pianos that go up to the full 88 keys and can choose from many different Yamaha-inspired presets such as 80s synths, bells, or drum machines. Players are given the ability to type their own sheet music or pick from a library. Freestyle solo, complete a duet for onlookers or compete against others to become the best Roblox virtuoso.

As the Sound Space Studio puts it, "Sound Space is a rhythm game that strives to bring deserved attention to some amazing artists!" Explore around a neon interior equipped with an arcade cafeteria. With its stunning visuals and first-person perspective, it has gained over 24 million visits.

As for gameplay, players align their cursor with the boxes as they fly toward them. The snappy click of the boxes as they are hit makes for a sonically satisfying experience. Gameplay can be shaken up with modifiers that allow players to change speeds, enable no fail, or enable sudden death. This game is for the experienced.

With over a whopping 329 million visits, the most on this list, Splash is regarded by players as the most unique and immersive experience the musical side of Roblox has to offer. The Splash Devs adapted their mobile DJ app by the same name into a game that incorporates the best mechanics of both rhythm games and RPG games. Explore the city center and join player-built clubs and skate parks.

Players can practice their sets and DJ on stage with hundreds of packs to choose from. Pick from a range of genres, such as hip-hop, electronic, world, and more as new packs are added every week. In 2023, a massive update added the ability to create Studio Packs, which are unique song packs that players can make themselves. Players can also engage in dance battles with other players and compete in skate arenas on various difficulties. Rank up to achieve legend status and make a splash to become the best DJ.

Roblox is available on PC, Xbox, and mobile devices.

MORE: Best Action Rhythm Games

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

An experienced digital journalist who is passionate for writing on video games and music.

source