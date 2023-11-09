Microsoft and Accenture partner to tackle methane emissions with AI … – Microsoft

Discover secure, future-ready cloud solutions—on-premises, hybrid, multicloud, or at the edge
Learn about sustainable, trusted cloud infrastructure with more regions than any other provider
Build your business case for the cloud with key financial and technical guidance from Azure
Plan a clear path forward for your cloud journey with proven tools, guidance, and resources
See examples of innovation from successful companies of all sizes and from all industries
Explore some of the most popular Azure products
Provision Windows and Linux VMs in seconds
Enable a secure, remote desktop experience from anywhere
Migrate, modernize, and innovate on the modern SQL family of cloud databases
Build or modernize scalable, high-performance apps
Deploy and scale containers on managed Kubernetes
Add cognitive capabilities to apps with APIs and AI services
Quickly create powerful cloud apps for web and mobile
Everything you need to build and operate a live game on one platform
Execute event-driven serverless code functions with an end-to-end development experience
Jump in and explore a diverse selection of today's quantum hardware, software, and solutions
Secure, develop, and operate infrastructure, apps, and Azure services anywhere
Remove data silos and deliver business insights from massive datasets
Create the next generation of applications using artificial intelligence capabilities for any developer and any scenario
Build, train, and deploy models from the cloud to the edge
Enterprise scale search for app development
Apply advanced coding and language models to a variety of use cases
Unified speech services for speech-to-text, text-to-speech and speech translation
Add natural language capabilities with a single API call
Easily conduct machine translation with a simple REST API call
Unlock insights from image and video content with AI
Accelerate information extraction from documents
Use AI to monitor text and image content for safety
Gather, store, process, analyze, and visualize data of any variety, volume, or velocity
Limitless analytics with unmatched time to insight
Design AI with Apache Spark™-based analytics
Govern, protect, and manage your data estate
Hybrid data integration at enterprise scale, made easy
Provision cloud Hadoop, Spark, R Server, HBase, and Storm clusters
Real-time analytics on fast-moving streaming data
Build, train, and deploy models from the cloud to the edge
Enterprise-grade analytics engine as a service
Scalable, secure data lake for high-performance analytics
Fast and highly scalable data exploration service
Access cloud compute capacity and scale on demand—and only pay for the resources you use
Provision Windows and Linux VMs in seconds
Manage and scale up to thousands of Linux and Windows VMs
Deploy and scale containers on managed Kubernetes
Build and deploy Spring Boot applications with a fully managed service from Microsoft and VMware
Quickly create powerful cloud apps for web and mobile
Execute event-driven serverless code functions with an end-to-end development experience
A dedicated physical server to host your Azure VMs for Windows and Linux
Cloud-scale job scheduling and compute management
Migrate SQL Server workloads to the cloud at lower total cost of ownership (TCO)
Provision unused compute capacity at deep discounts to run interruptible workloads
Build and deploy modern apps and microservices using serverless containers
Develop and manage your containerized applications faster with integrated tools
Deploy and scale containers on managed Kubernetes
Deploy and scale containers on managed Red Hat OpenShift
Build and deploy modern apps and microservices using serverless containers
Execute event-driven serverless code functions with an end-to-end development experience
Run containerized web apps on Windows and Linux
Launch containers with hypervisor isolation
Deploy and operate always-on, scalable, distributed apps
Build, store, secure, and replicate container images and artifacts
Seamlessly manage Kubernetes clusters at scale
Azure Kubernetes Service Edge Essentials is an on-premises Kubernetes implementation of Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) that automates running containerized applications at scale.
Support rapid growth and innovate faster with secure, enterprise-grade, and fully managed database services
Migrate, modernize, and innovate on the modern SQL family of cloud databases
Build or modernize scalable, high-performance apps
Build apps that scale with managed and intelligent SQL database in the cloud
Fully managed, intelligent, and scalable PostgreSQL
Modernize SQL Server applications with a managed, always-up-to-date SQL instance in the cloud
Fully managed, scalable MySQL Database
Migrate SQL Server workloads to the cloud at lower total cost of ownership (TCO)
Accelerate apps with high-throughput, low-latency data caching
Accelerate your data migration to Azure
Modernize Cassandra data clusters with a managed instance in the cloud
Deploy applications to the cloud with enterprise-ready, fully managed community MariaDB
Deliver innovation faster with simple, reliable tools for continuous delivery
Services for teams to share code, track work, and ship software
Continuously build, test, and deploy to any platform and cloud
Plan, track, and discuss work across your teams
Get unlimited, cloud-hosted private Git repos for your project
Create, host, and share packages with your team
Test and ship confidently with an exploratory test toolkit
Quickly create environments using reusable templates and artifacts
Use your favorite DevOps tools with Azure
Full observability into your applications, infrastructure, and network
Optimize app performance with high-scale load testing
Quickly spin up app infrastructure environments with project-based templates
Deploy Grafana dashboards as a fully managed Azure service
Build, manage, and continuously deliver cloud applications—using any platform or language
Powerful and flexible environment to develop apps in the cloud
A powerful, lightweight code editor for cloud development
World’s leading developer platform, seamlessly integrated with Azure
Comprehensive set of resources to create, deploy, and manage apps
A powerful, low-code platform for building apps quickly
Get the SDKs and command-line tools you need
Build, test, release, and monitor your mobile and desktop apps
Full observability into your applications, infrastructure, and network
Optimize app performance with high-scale load testing
Quickly spin up app infrastructure environments with project-based templates
Get Azure innovation everywhere—bring the agility and innovation of cloud computing to your on-premises workloads
Secure, develop, and operate infrastructure, apps, and Azure services anywhere
Cloud-native SIEM and intelligent security analytics
Build and run innovative hybrid apps across cloud boundaries
Experience a fast, reliable, and private connection to Azure
Synchronize on-premises directories and enable single sign-on
Migrate, modernize, and innovate on the modern SQL family of cloud databases
Services for teams to share code, track work, and ship software
Fully managed, intelligent, and scalable PostgreSQL
Extend cloud intelligence and analytics to edge devices
Manage user identities and access to protect against advanced threats across devices, data, apps, and infrastructure
Consumer identity and access management in the cloud
Manage your domain controllers in the cloud
Seamlessly integrate on-premises and cloud-based applications, data, and processes across your enterprise
Automate the access and use of data across clouds
Connect across private and public cloud environments
Publish APIs to developers, partners, and employees securely and at scale
Reliable message delivery at massive scale
Reduce time, risk, and cost of energy exploration and production
Azure Data Manager for Agriculture extends the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform with industry-specific data connectors and capabilities to bring together farm data from disparate sources, enabling organizations to leverage high quality datasets and accelerate the development of digital agriculture solutions
Connect assets or environments, discover insights, and drive informed actions to transform your business
Connect, monitor, and manage billions of IoT assets
Use IoT spatial intelligence to create models of physical environments
Extend cloud intelligence and analytics to edge devices
Go from proof of concept to proof of value
Create, connect, and maintain secured intelligent IoT devices from the edge to the cloud
Build intelligent edge solutions with world-class developer tools, long-term support, and enterprise-grade security.
Making embedded IoT development and connectivity easy
Use an enterprise-grade service for the end-to-end machine learning lifecycle
Add location data and mapping visuals to business applications and solutions
Simplify, automate, and optimize the management and compliance of your cloud resources
Build, manage, and monitor all Azure products in a single, unified console
Govern, protect, and manage your data estate
Stay connected to your Azure resources—anytime, anywhere
Streamline Azure administration with a browser-based shell
Your personalized Azure best practices recommendation engine
Simplify data protection with built-in backup management at scale
Monitor, allocate, and optimize cloud costs with transparency, accuracy, and efficiency
Implement corporate governance and standards at scale
Keep your business running with built-in disaster recovery service
Improve application resilience by introducing faults and simulating outages
Full observability into your applications, infrastructure, and network
Deploy Grafana dashboards as a fully managed Azure service
Deliver high-quality video content anywhere, any time, and on any device
Encode, store, and stream video and audio at scale
Studio grade encoding at cloud scale
A single player for all your playback needs
Deliver content to virtually all devices with ability to scale
Securely deliver content using AES, PlayReady, Widevine, and Fairplay
Fast, reliable content delivery network with global reach
Simplify and accelerate your migration to the cloud with guidance, tools, and resources
Simplify migration and modernization with a unified platform
Keep your business running with built-in disaster recovery service
Accelerate your data migration to Azure
Appliances and solutions for data transfer to Azure and edge compute
Monitor, allocate, and optimize cloud costs with transparency, accuracy, and efficiency
Blend your physical and digital worlds to create immersive, collaborative experiences
Create multi-user, spatially aware mixed reality experiences
Render high-quality, interactive 3D content with real-time streaming
Use IoT spatial intelligence to create models of physical environments
Build for mixed reality using AI sensors
Automatically align and anchor 3D content to objects in the physical world
Build and deploy cross-platform and native apps for any mobile device
Send push notifications to any platform from any back end
Build, test, release, and monitor your mobile and desktop apps
Create cloud-powered mobile apps faster
Add location data and mapping visuals to business applications and solutions
Publish APIs to developers, partners, and employees securely and at scale
Enterprise scale search for app development
Add cognitive capabilities to apps with APIs and AI services
Create multi-user, spatially aware mixed reality experiences
Quickly create powerful cloud apps for web and mobile
Build multichannel communication experiences
Connect cloud and on-premises infrastructure and services to provide your customers and users the best possible experience
Create your own private network infrastructure in the cloud
Deliver high availability and network performance to your apps
Build secure, scalable, highly available web front ends in Azure
Establish secure, cross-premises connectivity
Host your Domain Name System (DNS) domain in Azure
Fast, reliable content delivery network with global reach
Protect your Azure resources from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks
Rapidly ingest data from space into the cloud with a satellite ground station service
Experience a fast, reliable, and private connection to Azure
Extend Azure management for deploying 5G and SD-WAN network functions on edge devices
Centrally manage virtual networks in Azure from a single pane of glass
Private access to services hosted on the Azure platform, keeping your data on the Microsoft network
Protect your enterprise from advanced threats across hybrid cloud workloads
Cloud-native SIEM and intelligent security analytics
Build secure, scalable, highly available web front ends in Azure
Safeguard and maintain control of keys and other secrets
Establish secure, cross-premises connectivity
Protect your Azure resources from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks
Fully managed service that helps secure remote access to your virtual machines
A cloud-native web application firewall (WAF) service that provides powerful protection for web apps
Protect your Azure Virtual Network resources with cloud-native network security
Central network security policy and route management for globally distributed, software-defined perimeters
Get secure, massively scalable cloud storage for your data, apps, and workloads
High-performance, highly durable block storage
Scalable, secure data lake for high-performance analytics
Simple, secure and serverless enterprise-grade cloud file shares
Enterprise-grade Azure file shares, powered by NetApp
Simplify data protection with built-in backup management at scale
Massively scalable and secure object storage
Appliances and solutions for data transfer to Azure and edge compute
Industry leading price point for storing rarely accessed data
Elastic SAN is a cloud-native storage area network (SAN) service built on Azure. Gain access to an end-to-end experience like your on-premises SAN
Manage persistent volumes for stateful container applications
Azure Managed Lustre is a fully managed, cloud based parallel file system that enables customers to run their high performance computing (HPC) workloads in the cloud
Build, deploy, and scale powerful web applications quickly and efficiently
Quickly create and deploy mission-critical web apps at scale
Publish APIs to developers, partners, and employees securely and at scale
Fast, reliable content delivery network with global reach
Enterprise scale search for app development
Add real-time web functionalities easily
Easily build real-time messaging web applications using WebSockets and the publish-subscribe pattern
Add location data and mapping visuals to business applications and solutions
Streamlined full-stack development from source code to global high availability
Build multichannel communication experiences
Optimize app performance with high-scale load testing
Easily add real-time collaborative experiences to your apps with Fluid Framework
Build and deploy modern apps and microservices using serverless containers
Empower employees to work securely from anywhere with a cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure
Enable a secure, remote desktop experience from anywhere
Provision Windows desktops and apps with VMware and Azure Virtual Desktop
Provision Windows desktops and apps on Azure with Citrix and Azure Virtual Desktop
Set up virtual labs for classes, training, hackathons, and other related scenarios
Build, manage, and continuously deliver cloud apps—with any platform or language
Analyze images, comprehend speech, and make predictions using data
Simplify and accelerate your migration and modernization with guidance, tools, and resources
Gather, store, process, analyze, and visualize data of any variety, volume, or velocity
Bring the agility and innovation of the cloud to your on-premises workloads
Connect, monitor, and control devices with secure, scalable, and open edge-to-cloud solutions
Help protect data, apps, and infrastructure with trusted security services
Simplify and accelerate development and testing (dev/test) across any platform.
Bring together people, processes, and products to continuously deliver value to customers and coworkers.
Build secure apps on a trusted platform. Embed security in your developer workflow and foster collaboration between developers, security practitioners, and IT operators.
Give customers what they want with a personalized, scalable, and secure shopping experience.
Turn your ideas into applications faster using the right tools for the job.
Create reliable apps and functionalities at scale and bring them to market faster.
Reach your customers everywhere, on any device, with a single mobile app build.
Respond to changes faster, optimize costs, and ship confidently.
Build apps faster by not having to manage infrastructure.
Connect modern applications with a comprehensive set of messaging services on Azure.
Accelerate time to market, deliver innovative experiences, and improve security with Azure application and data modernization.
Use business insights and intelligence from Azure to build software as a service (SaaS) apps
Move to a SaaS model faster with a kit of prebuilt code, templates, and modular resources.
Explore services to help you develop and run Web3 applications.
Build mission-critical solutions to analyze images, comprehend speech, and make predictions using data.
Uncover latent insights from across all of your business data with AI.
Protect your data and code while the data is in use in the cloud.
Build machine learning models faster with Hugging Face on Azure.
Save money and improve efficiency by migrating and modernizing your workloads to Azure with proven tools and guidance.
Optimize costs, operate confidently, and ship features faster by migrating your ASP.NET web apps to Azure.
Simplify and accelerate development and testing (dev/test) across any platform.
Enhanced security and hybrid capabilities for your mission-critical Linux workloads.
Reduce infrastructure costs by moving your mainframe and midrange apps to Azure.
Extend SAP applications and innovate in the cloud trusted by SAP.
Move your SQL Server databases to Azure with few or no application code changes.
Migrate your Windows Server workloads to Azure for unparalleled innovation and security.
Protect your data and code while the data is in use in the cloud.
Accelerate time to market, deliver innovative experiences, and improve security with Azure application and data modernization.
Seamlessly integrate applications, systems, and data for your enterprise.
Run your Oracle database and enterprise applications on Azure.
Migrate MongoDB workloads to the cloud and modernize data infrastructure with MongoDB Atlas on Azure.
Maximize cloud business value for your organization by leveraging Azure products and services to implement FinOps best practices that can support cloud cost optimization.
Drive faster, more efficient decision making by drawing deeper insights from your analytics.
Accelerate time to insights with an end-to-end cloud analytics solution.
Minimize disruption to your business with cost-effective backup and disaster recovery solutions.
Get fully managed, single tenancy supercomputers with high-performance storage and no data movement.
Bring innovation anywhere to your hybrid environment across on-premises, multicloud, and the edge.
Deliver ultra-low-latency networking, applications and services at the enterprise edge.
Run your mission-critical applications on Azure for increased operational agility and security.
Experience quantum impact today with the world's first full-stack, quantum computing cloud ecosystem.
Deliver ultra-low-latency networking, applications, and services at the mobile operator edge.
Explore services to help you develop and run Web3 applications.
Bring Azure to the edge with seamless network integration and connectivity to deploy modern connected apps.
Migrate your Windows Server workloads to Azure for unparalleled innovation and security.
Connect devices, analyze data, and automate processes with secure, scalable, and open edge-to-cloud solutions.
Build open, interoperable IoT solutions that secure and modernize industrial systems.
Help safeguard physical work environments with scalable IoT solutions designed for rapid deployment.
Meet environmental sustainability goals and accelerate conservation projects with IoT technologies.
Ensure compliance using built-in cloud governance capabilities.
Minimize disruption to your business with cost-effective backup and disaster recovery solutions.
Protect your data and code while the data is in use in the cloud.
Cloud-native network security for protecting your applications, network, and workloads.
Explore services to help you develop and run Web3 applications.
Get started easily, run lean, stay agile, and grow fast with Azure for startups
Accelerate mission impact, increase innovation, and optimize efficiency—with world-class security
Find reference architectures, example scenarios, and solutions for common workloads on Azure
Do more with less—explore resources for increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and driving innovation
Search from a rich catalog of more than 17,000 certified apps and services
Plan a clear path forward for your cloud journey with proven tools, guidance, and resources
Get the best value at every stage of your cloud journey
See which services offer free monthly amounts
Only pay for what you use, plus get free services
Find the options that work best for you
Explore special offers, benefits, and incentives
Estimate the costs for Azure products and services
Estimate your total cost of ownership and cost savings
Learn how to manage and optimize your cloud spend
Understand the value and economics of moving to Azure
Find, try, and buy trusted apps and services
Get up and running in the cloud with help from an experienced partner
Find the latest content, news, and guidance to lead customers to the cloud
Build, extend, and scale your apps on a trusted cloud platform
Reach more customers—sell directly to over 4M users a month in the commercial marketplace
AI + Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Partners
By Kadri Umay Principal Program Manager, Yagna Oruganti Senior Applied Scientist Manager, Mirco Milletari Senior Applied Scientist, Moschoula Pternea Senior Applied Scientist, and Peter Kowalchuk Principal Program Manager
Posted on
10 min read
This post was co-authored by Dan Russ, Associate Director, and Sacha Abinader, Managing Director from Accenture.
The year 2022 was a notable one in the history of our climate—it stood as the fifth warmest year ever recorded1. An increase in extreme weather conditions, from devastating droughts and wildfires to relentless floods and heat waves, made their presence felt more than ever before—and 2023 seems poised to shatter still more records. These unnerving circumstances demonstrate the ever-growing impact of climate change that we’ve come to experience as the planet continues to warm.
At Microsoft, our approach to mitigating the climate crisis is rooted in both addressing the sustainability of our own operations and in empowering our customers and partners in their journey to net-zero emissions. In 2020, Microsoft set out with a robust commitment: to be a carbon-negative, water positive, and zero-waste company, while protecting ecosystems, all by the year 2030. Three years later, Microsoft remains steadfast in its resolve. As part of these efforts, Microsoft has launched Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade sustainability management tools aimed at supporting businesses in their transition to net-zero.
Moreover, our contribution to several global sustainability initiatives has the goal of benefiting every individual and organization on this planet. Microsoft has accelerated the availability of innovative climate technologies through our Climate Innovation Fund and is working hard to strengthen our climate policy agenda. Microsoft’s focus on sustainability-related efforts forms the backdrop for the topic tackled in this blog post: our partnership with Accenture on the application of AI technologies toward solving the challenging problem of methane emissions detection, quantification, and remediation in the energy industry.
“We are excited to partner with Accenture to deliver methane emissions management capabilities. This combines Accenture’s deep domain knowledge together with Microsoft’s cloud platform and expertise in building AI solutions for industry problems. The result is a solution that solves real business problems and that also makes a positive climate impact.”—Matt Kerner, CVP Microsoft Cloud for Industry, Microsoft.
Methane is approximately 85 times more potent than carbon dioxide (CO2) at trapping heat in the atmosphere over a 20-year period. It is the second most abundant anthropogenic greenhouse gas after CO2, accounting for about 20 percent of global emissions.
The global oil and gas industry is one of the primary sources of methane emissions. These emissions occur across the entire oil and gas value chain, from production and processing to transmission, storage, and distribution. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that it is technically possible to avoid around 75 percent of today’s methane emissions from global oil and gas operations. These statistics drive home the importance of addressing this critical issue.
Microsoft has signed on to the Project Astra initiative—together with leading energy companies, public sector organizations, and academic institutions—in a coordinated effort to demonstrate a novel approach to detecting and measuring methane emissions from oil and gas production sites.
Project Astra entails an innovative sensor network that harnesses advances in methane-sensing technologies, data sharing, and data analytics to provide near-continuous emissions monitoring of methane across oil and gas facilities. Once operational, this kind of smart digital network would allow producers and regulators to pinpoint methane releases for timely remediation.
Attaining the goal of net-zero methane emissions is becoming increasingly possible. The technologies needed to mitigate emissions are maturing rapidly, and digital platforms are being developed to integrate complex components. As referenced in Accenture’s recent methane thought leadership piece, “More than hot air with methane emissions”. What is needed now is a shift—from a reactive paradigm to a preventative one—where the critical issue of leak detection and remediation is transformed into leak prevention by leveraging advanced technologies.
To date, the energy industry’s approach to methane management has been fragmented and comprised of a host of costly monitoring tools and equipment that have been siloed across various operational entities. These siloed solutions have made it difficult for energy companies to accurately analyze emissions data, at scale, and remediate those problems quickly.
What has been lacking is a single, affordable platform that can integrate these components into an effective methane emissions mitigation tool. These components include enhanced detection and measurement capabilities, machine learning for better decision-making, and modified operating procedures and equipment that make “net-zero methane” happen faster. These platforms are being developed now and can accommodate a wide variety of technology solutions that will form the digital core necessary to achieve a competitive advantage.
Accenture has created a Methane Emissions Monitoring Platform (MEMP) that facilitates the integration of multiple data streams and embeds key methane insights into business operations to drive action (see Figure 1 below).
Figure 1: Accenture’s Methane Emissions Monitoring Platform (MEMP).
The cloud-based platform, which runs on Microsoft Azure, enables energy companies to both measure baseline methane emissions in near real-time and detect leaks using satellites, fixed wing aircraft, and ground level sensing technologies. It is designed to integrate multiple data sources to optimize venting, flaring, and fugitive emissions. Figure 2 below illustrates the aspirational end-to-end process incorporating Microsoft technologies. MEMP also facilitates connectivity with back-end systems responsible for work order creation and management, including the scheduling and dispatching of field crews to remediate specific emission events.
Figure 2: The Methane Emissions Monitoring Platform Workflow (aspirational).
Microsoft has provided a number of Azure-based AI tools for tackling methane emissions, including tools that support sensor placement optimization, digital twin for methane Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, anomaly (leak) detection, and emission source attribution and quantification. These tools, when integrated with Accenture’s MEMP, allow users to monitor alerts in near real-time through a user-friendly interface, as shown in Figure 3.
Figure 3: MEMP Landing Page visualizing wells, IoT sensors, and Work Orders.
“Microsoft has developed differentiated AI capabilities for methane leak detection and remediation, and is excited to partner with Accenture in integrating these features onto their Methane Emissions Monitoring Platform, to deliver value to energy companies by empowering them in their path to net-zero emissions”—Merav Davidson, VP, Industry AI, Microsoft.
Placing sensors in strategic locations to ensure maximum potential coverage of the field and timely detection of methane leaks is the first step towards building a reliable end-to-end IoT-based detection and quantification solution. Microsoft’s solution for sensor placement utilizes geospatial, meteorological, and historical leak rate data and an atmospheric dispersion model to model methane plumes from sources within the area of interest and obtain a consolidated view of emissions. It then selects the best locations for sensors using either a mathematical programming optimization method, a greedy approximation method, or an empirical downwind method that considers the dominant wind direction, subject to cost constraints.
In addition, Microsoft provides a validation module to evaluate the performance of any candidate sensor placement strategy. Operators can evaluate the marginal gains offered by utilizing additional sensors in the network, through sensitivity analysis as shown in Figure 4 below.
Figure 4: Left: Increase in leak coverage with a number of sensors. By increasing the number of sensors that are available for deployment, the leak detection ratio (i.e., the fraction of detected leaks by deployed sensors) increases. Right: Source coverage for 15 sensors. The arrows map each sensor (red circles) to the sources (black triangles) that it detects.
To achieve continuous monitoring of methane emissions from oil and gas assets, Microsoft has implemented an end-to-end solution pipeline where streaming data from IoT Hub is ingested into a Bronze Delta Lake table leveraging Structured Streaming on Spark. Sensor data cleaning, aggregation, and transformation to algorithm data model are done and the resultant data is stored in a Silver Delta Lake table in a format that is optimized for downstream AI tasks.
Methane leak detection is performed using uni- and multi-variate anomaly detection models for improved reliability. Once a leak has been detected, its severity is also computed, and the emission source attribution and quantification algorithm then identifies the likely source of the leak and quantifies the leak rate.
This event information is sent to the Accenture Work Order Prioritization module to trigger appropriate alerts based on the severity of the leak to enable timely remediation of fugitive or venting emissions. The quantified leaks can also be recorded and reported using tools such as the Microsoft Sustainability Manager app. The individual components of this end-to-end pipeline are described in the sections below and illustrated in Figure 5.
Figure 5: End-to-end IoT data pipeline that runs on Microsoft Azure demonstrating methane leak detection, quantification, and remediation capabilities.
Data streaming from IoT sensors deployed in the field needs to be orchestrated and reliably passed to the processing and AI execution pipeline. Microsoft’s solution creates a digital twin for every sensor. The digital twin comprises a sensor simulation module that is leveraged in different stages of the methane solution pipeline. The simulator is used to test the end-to-end pipeline before field deployment, reconstruct and analyze anomalous events through what-if scenarios and enable the source attribution and leak quantification module through a simulation-based, inverse modeling approach.
A methane leak at a source could manifest as an unusual rise in the methane concentration detected at nearby sensor locations that require timely mitigation. The first step towards identifying such an event is to trigger an alert through the anomaly detection system. A severity score is computed for each anomaly to help prioritize alerts. Microsoft provides the following two methods for time series anomaly detection, leveraging Microsoft’s open-source SynapseML library, which is built on the Apache Spark distributed computing framework and simplifies the creation of massively scalable machine learning pipelines:
Post-processing steps are implemented to reliably flag true anomalous events so that remedial actions can be taken in a timely manner while reducing false positives to avoid unnecessary and expensive field trips for personnel. Figure 6 below illustrates this feature in Accenture’s MEMP: the ‘hover box” over Sensor 6 documents a total of seven alerts resulting in just two work orders being created.
Figure 6: MEMP dashboard visualizing alerts and resulting work orders for Sensor 6.
Once deployed in the field, methane IoT sensors can only measure compound signals in the proximity of their location. For an area of interest that is densely populated with potential emission sources, the challenge is to identify the source(s) of the emission event. Microsoft provides two approaches for identifying the source of a leak:
Considering the high number of sources, low number of sensors, and the variability of the weather, this poses a complex but highly valuable inverse modeling problem to solve. Figure 7 provides insight regarding leaks and work orders for a particular well (Well 24). Specifically, diagrams provide well-centric and sensor-centric assessments that attribute a leak to this well.
Figure 7: Leak Source Attribution for Well 24.
Further, Accenture’s Work Order Prioritization module using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service application (Figure 8) enables Energy operators to initiate remediation measures under the Leak Detection and Remediation (LDAR) paradigm.
Figure 8: Dynamics 365 Work Order with emission source attribution and CH4 concentration trend data embedded.
In partnership with Microsoft, Accenture is looking to continue refining MEMP, which is built on the advanced AI and statistical models presented in this blog. Future capabilities of MEMP look to move from “detection and remediation” to “prediction and prevention” of emission events, including enhanced event quantification and source attribution.
Microsoft and Accenture will continue to invest in advanced capabilities with an eye toward both:
Duke Energy is working with Accenture and Microsoft on the development of a new technology platform designed to measure actual baseline methane emissions from natural gas distribution systems.
More information regarding Accenture’s MEMP can be found in “More than hot air with methane emissions”. Additional information regarding Accenture can be found on the Accenture homepage and on their energy page.
Azure Data Manager for Energy is an enterprise-grade, fully managed, OSDU Data Platform for the energy industry that is efficient, standardized, easy to deploy, and scalable for data management—ingesting, aggregating, storing, searching, and retrieving data. The platform will provide the scale, security, privacy, and compliance expected by our enterprise customers. The platform offers out-of-the-box compatibility with major service company applications, which allows geoscientists to use domain-specific applications on data contained in Azure Data Manager for Energy with ease.
Source Attribution and Emissions Quantification for Methane Leak Detection: A Non-Linear Bayesian Regression Approach. Mirco Milletari, Sara Malvar, Yagna Oruganti, Leonardo Nunes, Yazeed Alaudah, Anirudh Badam. The 8th International Online & Onsite Conference on Machine Learning, Optimization, and Data Science.
Surrogate Modeling for Methane Dispersion Simulations Using Fourier Neural Operator. Qie Zhang, Mirco Milletari, Yagna Oruganti, Philipp Witte. Presented at the NeurIPS 2022 Workshop on Tackling Climate Change with Machine Learning.
1NASA Says 2022 Fifth Warmest Year on Record, Warming Trend Continues
Let us know what you think of Azure and what you would like to see in the future.
Provide feedback
Build your cloud computing and Azure skills with free courses by Microsoft Learn.
Explore Azure learning
AI + Machine Learning, Azure OpenAI Service, Compute, Partners, Thought leadership
AI + Machine Learning, Announcements, Azure OpenAI Service, Developer Tools
AI + Machine Learning, Analytics, Azure AI, Azure Machine Learning, Azure OpenAI Service, Best practices, Management and Governance, Microsoft Purview, Thought leadership
AI + Machine Learning, Azure AI, Thought leadership
Microsoft and Accenture partner to tackle methane emissions with AI … – Microsoft
Discover secure, future-ready cloud solutions—on-premises, hybrid, multicloud, or at the edge