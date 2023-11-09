Microsoft seems to think we're getting a PS5 Slim this year – The Verge

By Tom Warren, a senior editor covering Microsoft, PC gaming, console, and tech. He founded WinRumors, a site dedicated to Microsoft news, before joining The Verge in 2012.

Microsoft thinks we’re getting a PS5 Slim model later this year that might be priced at $399.99. The software giant is currently waiting a ruling in the FTC v. Microsoft hearing and as part of the case Microsoft has filed documents which reveal it thinks a PS5 Slim is on the way “later this year.” Here’s exactly what Microsoft says:

PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point.

Insider Gaming reported last year that Sony was preparing for a PS5 with a detachable disc drive for September 2023. The console is rumored to be sold on its own without the disc drive or in a bundle, which suggests Sony could be considering making the slimmer version of the PS5 the default. This would allow people to pick with or without a bundled drive, with the option to add a drive later on if needed. Currently you have to either buy a $399 PS5 Digital Edition or the $499 PS5 with a disc drive, but there’s no option to connect an optional drive at a later date.

Microsoft’s prediction also has a footnote that says “Sony is also anticipated to release a handheld version of PlayStation 5 later this year for under $300,” which isn’t fully accurate. Sony is planning a handheld device later this year that can run PS5 games by streaming them over Wi-Fi from a PS5 console. Microsoft doesn’t cite any third-party sources for the PS5 slim timing or pricing in its findings of fact and conclusion of law document.

If Microsoft’s knowledge of Sony’s planned PlayStation hardware is accurate, it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen secrets spill in FTC v. Microsoft. Last week a confidential Sony document wasn’t properly redacted, leading to details spilling about the margins Sony shares with publishers, its Call of Duty revenues, and even the cost of developing some of its games.

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

The Verge is a vox media network

© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved

source