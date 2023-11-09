SpaceX Starship: launch of biggest-ever rocket ends with explosion – Nature.com

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

SpaceX’s Starship lifted off from the launch pad on 20 April before exploding a few minutes later. Credit: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty

The enormous Starship roared off a launch pad in southern Texas today and then exploded before it reached space, ending the first major test flight of the largest rocket ever built. Starship and its booster cleared the launch pad and soared to 39 kilometres high, then rotated out of control and blew up 4 minutes into flight, before the craft could separate as planned.

Nature 616, 635-636 (2023)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-023-01377-3

