Nothing Phone 2: all the updates on the road to a flashy new phone – The Verge

By Jon Porter, a reporter with five years of experience covering consumer tech releases, EU tech policy, online platforms, and mechanical keyboards.
As its name suggests, the Phone 2 is Nothing’s second smartphone, set to launch a year after the company revealed its predecessor. The Phone 1 was notable for its flashing “glyph” interface, where light strips on the rear of the phone would light up to alert you to notifications and other device details.
Other than an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chip inside, the Nothing Phone 2 has a bigger screen, larger battery, and faster wireless charging. Plus, this time around, it’s actually going to be fully available in the US, ready to use unlocked on T-Mobile and AT&T.
Allison Johnson reviewed the Phone 2, saying, “If you appreciate the eye-catching design and a no-screen focus mode sounds appealing — and you’re not on Verizon — then you’ll be plenty happy with this device.”
Here’s our roundup of all the news from Nothing about the Phone 2. We plan to update this page regularly with new details as they emerge in the run up to its official launch in July.
TODAY, 2:53 PM UTC
Richard Lawler
After launching the first public beta of its Nothing OS 2.5 update based on Android 14 last month, the clear phone company is back with a second beta test for Phone 2 owners.
The video below includes a lot of the new additions that are in Nothing’s 2.5 update, but new additions for this beta round include several tweaks for the Glyph lights on the back of the phone, making them work with Google Calendar appointments, adding presets so you can quickly set up a timer, and a new animation for NFC usage.
Oct 11
Allison Johnson
Nothing OS 2.5, built on Android 14, is now available in public beta. It includes some style tweaks designed to keep the UI and home screen appearance in line with Nothing’s aesthetic, plus the ability to customize the action when you double press the power button. Button customization is all the rage right now, after all.
Nothing owners can enroll in the beta at nothing.community.
Sep 26
Emma Roth
CMF, the affordability-focused brand owned by Nothing, has launched its first line of products: the Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and a 65W GaN fast charger.
The Buds Pro wireless earbuds offer a solid set of features at a £49 / $49 price tag. The buds come with hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) that uses microphones on the inside and outside of the bud to detect and cancel out noise with a depth of up to 45dB.
Jul 23
Chris Welch
Sometimes you’ve just gotta break the rules and go for it. I attended Nothing’s New York City product drop last week and got my hands on the Nothing Ear 2s and the Nothing Phone 2. Now, I’m a longtime Verizon customer, which seemed like a major hurdle for actually testing out this phone and its flashing glyphs. At one point, Nothing had mentioned “limited” support for Verizon on its website, but the company has since removed the carrier from its tech specs altogether — never a good sign.
But as I’ve come to find out, as long as you’ve got an active SIM that was already in another Verizon-certified phone, you can toss that into the Nothing Phone 2 and get going without any immediate headaches. When I tried doing so, the phone’s mobile data lit up, calls and texts worked fine (including RCS messaging), and I’ve so far avoided any hangups. The automatic SMS scolding me for using an unauthorized device never came.
Jul 19
David Pierce
Carl Pei has made a lot of phones. As the co-founder of OnePlus and now as the founder and CEO of Nothing, Pei has spent the last decade trying to find new and exciting ways to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung.
His most recent attempt is the Nothing Phone 2, a $599 device that improves on the company’s Glyph interface, brings a fresh coat of paint to Android and has some big ideas about the right and wrong way to use your phone. But mostly, Pei says, the Phone 2 just needs to be a good phone. Nothing else matters if it’s not a good phone.
Jul 13
Allison Johnson
The Nothing Phone 2 is better than the Phone 1 in a lot of small ways. But I’m still not exactly sure what it is.
By the numbers, it’s a well-equipped midrange device. It costs $599 and comes with a capable Snapdragon processor, a big, smooth-scrolling screen, and a few extras like wireless charging. So far, so good. But then, there’s the vibe, which is at least half of the attraction. It’s harder to quantify but lives somewhere among the translucent rear panel design, the light strip notification indicators, and the distinct Nothing OS launcher. It’s not like a regular phone — it’s a cool phone.
Jul 11
Jon Porter
Nothing’s Phone 2 has officially arrived. The company has already preannounced plenty of details about the handset, so the big news today is the Phone 2’s price and release date. It’ll be available starting at $599 (£579 / €679), and unlike last year’s device, the Phone 2 will be available to buy in the US. Preorders start today, and the phone will be publicly available July 17th.
There are a couple of different variants of the Phone 2 available. The starting price gets you 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but there are also step-up models with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $699 (£629 / €729) and 12GB and 512GB of storage for $799 (£699 / €849). For comparison, the Phone 1’s starting price for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was £399 (€469) in the markets where Nothing sold it. So the Phone 2 has received a substantial price bump for Nothing to justify.
Jul 6
Emma Roth
The launch of the Nothing Phone 2 on July 11th is less than a week away, but a new leak spoils some of the device’s potential specs. In a thread on Twitter spotted by 9to5Google, leaker Kamila Wojciechowska shares that the Nothing Phone 2 could feature some improvements to its camera system.
According to Wojciechowska, the upcoming device could feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and in-sensor zoom. That’s the same primary sensor used by the OnePlus 11, which my colleague Allison Johnson listed as one of the positive aspects of the device in her review. It’s not clear how much this will actually affect the camera quality, though, as the Phone 1 already comes with a 50MP main sensor.
Jul 4
Jon Porter
Nothing is upgrading its signature Glyph interface for its upcoming Phone 2 smartphone, which is due to be officially announced on July 11th. YouTuber Marques Brownlee has put out an early hands-on video with the new smartphone that offers a thorough look at the flashing light interface built into the back of the phone, and the changes Nothing has made to it compared to last year’s Phone 1.
Although the Glyph interface uses roughly the same pattern, it now includes more zones of LED lighting, which should allow it to offer more granular control of the phone’s lighting effects. There are almost triple the number of zones this time around, with the Phone 2 including 33 zones versus 12 on the Phone 1.
Jun 27
Jon Porter
Nothing has teased a new “Glyph Composer” for its upcoming Phone 2 (and existing Phone 1) that lets you create custom ringtones and flashing light patterns based on synth-y sounds from Swedish House Mafia. As someone who once spent hours creating a custom ringtone for my Nokia 3310 based on the theme tune to Metal Gear Solid 2, I’m intrigued.
Jun 19
Richard Lawler
The slow drip-feed of rumors and details about Nothing’s next phone continues, with exec Carl Pei tweeting a photo of a USB-C cable (only the ends are clear, which is a little disappointing) that we expect to see debut with the Phone 2 on July 11th.
You know we love transparent gadgets, and while a cable is pretty basic hardware, now that Beats has stepped up to match Nothing’s clear earbuds, it has to do more.
Jun 13
Allison Johnson
We knew that the Nothing Phone 2 would arrive next month, and now we have a precise date: July 11th, a day shy of the Phone 1’s first birthday. It’ll include a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a bigger battery, and it will launch in the US this time. We know all of this because Nothing has said so in a series of spec teasers, a tactic that founder Carl Pei loved to employ at the last company he helped found: OnePlus.
Based on a teaser image accompanying today’s news, the Phone 2 looks like it will continue to offer the “glyph” notification lights featured on the back of the Phone 1. On that device, they’re partly a style flourish and partly practical since they can indicate different types of incoming notifications by flashing in different patterns. Underneath the blinky lights, the Phone 1 was a good midrange phone that only sort of launched in the US.
Jun 5
Jon Porter
Ahead of the official launch of the Nothing Phone 2 next month, leaker OnLeaks has published unofficial renders based on a prototype of the new device via Smartprix. You might be disappointed if you’re expecting the phone to be a radical departure from Nothing’s previous devices since it looks like the essential design of the Phone 1 lives on in its successor.
But there are a couple of differences to tease out from the renders, though Smartprix cautions the phone’s design may have changed since this prototype was produced. Most notably, the flat, squared-off top and sides of the Phone 1 appear to have been given more of a curve for the Phone 2. As Android Authority notes, it makes the Phone 2 look like an iPhone 6 next to the iPhone 5-style design of the Phone 1. Smartprix notes that the front and back of the Phone 2 also have a subtle curve to them.
Jun 1
Jon Porter
Ever the fan of trickle releasing details of its devices in the run up to launch, Nothing has announced a couple of new specs for its forthcoming Phone 2.
First, it’ll be supported with three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. Second, its screen will be 0.15 inches bigger than the Phone 1’s 6.55-inch display, making it 6.7 inches in size.
May 26
Jon Porter
CEO Carl Pei has confirmed to Forbes that Nothing’s second phone will launch in July, a year after the Phone 1.
Here’s three things we know about the Phone 2: it’ll be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, will have a bigger 4,700mAh battery this time around, and will be sold in the US in addition to Europe.
May 18
James Vincent
According to Inverse (citing “a source familiar with the company’s operations”) 70 percent of Nothing’s software team and 30 percent of its hardware team come from OnePlus. It makes sense given Nothing’s co-founder and CEO, Carl Pei, previously co-founded OnePlus. Nothing is reportedly making the US its number one priority with its next launch, the Phone 2.
May 3
Jon Porter
Nothing hasn’t exactly been shy about its plans to release a follow up to the Phone 1 in 2023. But now it’s official: the Phone 2 is coming this summer. Details about the handset are thin on the ground, but expect it to be powered by a Snapdragon 8-series chipset (rumored to be the 8 Plus Gen 1), and potentially see a release in the US.
Mar 1
Richard Lawler
While the Nothing Phone 1 is “A good midrange phone underneath a whole lot of hype,” the US-bound sequel is ready for more.
Today the company confirmed that, unlike its predecessor’s midrange Snapdragon 778 chipset, the Phone (2) has a higher-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series inside — although it didn’t specify between Gen 1 or Gen 2.
Jan 30
Jon Porter
Nothing’s next smartphone, the Phone 2, will be getting an official US release, the company’s CEO Carl Pei has confirmed in an interview with Inverse. Although the Phone 1’s transparent rear design and flashing light strips didn’t see a US release after the company chose to focus its attention on Europe and Asia, Nothing has decided to change its focus for its 2023 flagship. “We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,” Pei tells Inverse.
Hints of a US launch came earlier this month when Nothing announced a beta program for American buyers, which would supply them with a Phone 1 handset for a $299 fee. But the program is a far cry from an official US release, with Nothing cautioning that devices won’t support 5G on AT&T and that coverage on Verizon is very limited. In other words, the program is a way for people to test the hardware, but it’s not ready to replace a primary smartphone for US buyers.
