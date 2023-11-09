7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in August 2023 – Collider

Whether you like your romance comedic, dramatic, or downright horrific, you’re going to want to check out what we’ve picked out for you this month.

From new releases to genre classics, this last month of the summer brings with it a fresh new list of streaming movies for you to check out on Prime Video. Though there are shows like The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart coming to the platform, this roundup is one that focuses entirely on film and covers a wide variety of options so that there is truly something for all tastes.

Available on: August 1

Director: Lexi Alexander | Run Time: 103 min | Genre: Action

Cast: Ray Stevenson, Wayne Knight, Colin Salmon, Doug Hutchison, Dominic West

A showcase for the late, great Ray Stevenson and a genuinely great action film to boot that continues to be an insane delight to watch all these years later, Lexi Alexander’s Punisher: War Zone has undergone a worthwhile reevaluation for good reason. This incarnation of the iconic character that is The Punisher AKA Frank Castle (Stevenson) is a brutal one with blood and carnage to spare as it takes us fully into his dark world. If you’re looking for a “superhero” film that took bold swings and connected with its targets in all its gory viscera, this is the one for you. Through it all, Stevenson is a force of nature who never misses a single step no matter how much cinematic chaos and visceral violence his character must wade through.

Watch on Prime Video

Available on: August 1

Director: James Wan | Run Time: 103 min | Genre: Horror

Cast: Tobin Bell, Cary Elwes, Leigh Whannell, Danny Glover, Ken Leung, Shawnee Smith

The horror film that started it all, James Wan’s original Saw remains the absolute best of the series nearly two decades later. Starting with a simple premise, two men awakening in a room where they must play a deadly game to escape, it soon takes us through an unraveling story of death and life where nothing is what it seems. For those that haven’t seen it, this one is the most focused film and with the best ending that nothing else has quite been able to match.

Watch on Prime Video

Available on: August 1

Director: Rob Reiner | Run Time: 95 min | Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby, Steven Ford

We know it isn’t quite the fall, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t too early to get in the right headspace with the classic When Harry Met Sally. Written by the forever spectacular Nora Ephron, it is one of those truly sublime romantic comedies that few films these days are able to match. Starring the wonderful duo of Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, we accompany their titular characters as they begin to form a relationship after initially being good friends. What could possibly go wrong? Quite a lot, but everything else in this film goes absolutely right.

Watch on Prime Video

Available on: August 8

Director: Luca Guadagnino | Run Time: 131 min | Genre: Horror, Romance

Cast: Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper

Looking for another love story that also is about cannibals? Well, have we got the film for you! Bones and All may be more of an acquired taste for those less familiar with horror and a bit tame for those who are regular fans of the genre, though it still has a lot worth praising. Namely, the tone and visuals of it all manage to find beauty in the brutality of two lost cannibals trying to make their way through a painful world. Even as it can feel a bit hesitant at key moments, it is still worth taking a big ol bite out of and letting it all wash over you.

Watch on Prime Video

Available on: August 15

Director: Goran Stolevski | Run Time: 100 min | Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Elias Anton, Thom Green, Hattie Hook, Senuri Chandrani

A portrait of passion that is best when it embraces intimacy, Goran Stolevski’s Of an Age is yet another romance story for you to see. While not as enthralling as his prior feature, You Won’t Be Alone, it carries with it a similar sense of care for bringing out the connection in a world frequently shaped by isolation. Following the uncertain young Kol (Elias Anton) who meets the suave Adam (Thom Green) through years of their lives, it is a film that is fundamentally about holding back before breaking free in an ending that pulls us in close.

Watch on Prime Video

Available on: August 25

Director: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein | Run Time: 134 min | Genre: Adventure

Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriquez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant

From its beginning all the way to its end, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves proves to be way more fun than it had any business being. This isn’t to say that it was certain to be bad, but this one certainly surpassed all expectations that were had for it. Telling the story of a band of thieves who must save the world sounds like it could be burdened by its more generic conventions, but the humorous disposition is what holds it together. In particular, it proves that Chris Pine may just be the best of all the leading men in Hollywood who share his name.

Watch on Prime Video

Available on: August 29

Director: Bong Joon-ho | Run Time: 126 min | Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-fi

Cast: Chris Evans, Jamie Bell, Tilda Swinton, Song Kang-ho, Octavia Spencer, Ewen Bremner, Go Ah-sung, John Hurt, Ed Harris

Last but definitely not least is the spectacular Snowpiercer from the brilliant Bong Joon-ho. Starring Chris Evans, whose presence in this movie makes him the second best of the Hollywood Chris’, Jamie Bell, Tilda Swinton, and Song Kang-ho, who also worked on the director’s other film Parasite, this is a dystopian film where all civilization now lives on a train that continues to travel non-stop around the world. The poor and disenfranchised live in the back while the wealthy live in the front cars, caring little about what happens behind them. The film then follows an uprising that is thrilling in how meticulously constructed it is. From the outstanding scene where the weapons of their oppressors evaporate to each successive car they make their way through, it remains a solid film from back to front with an eye for something more underneath it all. When it all comes together in a fitting conclusion that literally upends everything we had come to know and boldly pushes us off the tracks it had been going along, it becomes a stunning work that is one of the absolute best action films of recent memory.

Watch on Prime Video

