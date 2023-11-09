Diego Luna Prevents RSL From Falling at Home – rsl.com

Real Salt Lake 2 vs. 2 Minnesota United

June 24, 2023; America First Field; Sandy, Utah

Real Salt Lake (7-7-6, 27 points); Minnesota United (5-7-6, 21 points)

Man of the Match: Diego Luna was a dynamic force against Minnesota United on both ends of the pitch, helping Real Salt Lake create numerous chances with his excellent vision, passing and ability to control the ball at his feet, while his teammates found space to get open in the final third. RSL rallied behind Luna’s efforts in stoppage time as Minnesota’s defensive focus shifted to Luna late into the match. The attention that Luna garnered from the Loons allowed for other players to find space in the box, including Justen Glad who had notched in the stoppage time equalizer off Luna’s assist.

Telling Stats: In all six games played against Minnesota United at America First Field, Real Salt Lake has never lost a match (W2 D4). Since the first meeting between the two teams this season on May 27, a 1-1 draw, Minnesota has been unable to claim more than two points in Major League Soccer competition. Real Salt Lake has improved from a 4W-3L-4W to a 7W-7L-6D record since May 27, having only lost two of its last 13 league games. Tonight’s draw against the Loons also marks the third time this season that RSL has claimed points after allowing an opposition player to score first, and the first time coming back from a two-goal deficit to take a point.

What You Missed: Overlapping from the left wing, Bode Hidalgo dribbled past Minnesota’s DJ Taylor with a combination of pace and excellent control of the ball. After sneaking past his man Hidalgo collapsed in the box drawing a penalty after an apparent foul by Taylor. Pablo Ruiz stepped up to take the shot, but upon video assisted review the penalty call was reversed before Real Salt Lake had the chance to score. Minnesota United quickly found the back of the net shortly after in the 27th minute after Zac MacMath deflected a cross to Hassani Dotson who slotted the ball into the top corner, putting United up 1-0. The Loons would find an additional goal to take a 2-0 advantage before the end of the first; Emanuel Reynoso tapped Sang Bin Jeong’s lofted cross between the posts after a defensive lapse by the RSL rearguard. The Claret-and-Cobalt attempted to respond with an early goal at the commencement of the second half in the 49th minute after Ruiz curled in a shot from well outside the 18-yard-box. Video assistant review quickly determined Ruiz’s goal invalid after it was determined Anderson Julio was in an offside position that obstructed the ‘keepers view. Real Salt Lake would rally late as Musovoski found the back of the net in the 79th minute after streaking past his defender and notching a goal off of an excellent lofted through ball from Ruiz. Real Salt Lake would equalize late into stoppage time when Glad hit a volley into the high center of goal off a Luna assist.

What’s Next: RSL heads north of the border to take on Toronto FC on Saturday, July 1 at 5:30 p.m. MT. The team will return to America First Field to face Orlando City SC on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. MT, expecting the much anticipated debut of record-transfer fee acquisition Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango.

