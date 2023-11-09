Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $50 off in White – Wccftech

Is your 12.9-inch iPad Pro badly in need of an awesome keyboard? The official Magic Keyboard is $50 off right now, that too in white.

There’s no better deal than the one that doesn’t require a discount code or coupon. This deal saves you $50 without having to make any effort at all.

Getting started with the Magic Keyboard is extremely simple. Just unbox it, open the lid up and attach your iPad Pro to the top magnetically. That’s it. You don’t have to do anything else. The keyboard works with the iPad Pro instantly, thanks to the Smart Connector.

The keyboard itself is fantastic to type on and is no different that any other high quality keyboard on a laptop. You also get a trackpad for navigating through iPadOS. And if you’ve ever used the trackpad on a MacBook, any MacBook at all, then you already know this is going to be a great experience.

You also get a USB-C port in the keyboard itself for charging the iPad Pro. This is a great little feature if you want to connect accessories to the USB-C port on the iPad Pro and charge up the tablet at the same time.

Last but not the least, keys on the Magic Keyboard are backlit and will automatically adjust the brightness based on the lighting conditions around you.

